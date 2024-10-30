Kuwait Signs Deals With UAE, UK In Bid To Upgrade Navy Abilities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior and Defense Fahad Yosuf signed separate deals on Wednesday with the UAE and Britain as part of efforts to beef up the national coastguard's capabilities.

The agreements with Abu Dhabi and UK-based SRT Marine Systems meet the highest "maritime quality" standards, representing a step towards enhancing Kuwait's maritime security, according to an interior statement.

The deals are part of a broad "overhaul" of the nation's maritime security apparatus, added the statement, singling out the agreement with Abu Dhabi as being a testament to the camaraderie shared between the two Gulf Arab neighbors.

The ministry is determined to employ the latest "technological means" in an effort to ensure the security of Kuwaiti territorial waters and navy personnel alike, the statement underlined. (end)

