Butterfly Valves Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Butterfly Valves Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Global Butterfly Valves Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The butterfly valves market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.47 billion in 2023 to $11.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrialization and infrastructure development, focus on energy efficiency, increased adoption in hvac systems, globalization of trade, fire protection systems, rise in mining and metals sector.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Butterfly Valves Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The butterfly valves market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing focus on water security, expansion of renewable energy, demand for low-maintenance valves, advancements in material sciences, hydraulic fracturing in oil and gas, focus on emission reduction in industries.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Butterfly Valves Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Butterfly Valves Market

The growing instance of wastewater is expected to propel the growth of the butterfly valves market going forward. Wastewater refers to water that has been used in various deliberate applications or processes, including domestic, industrial, commercial, or agricultural activities. Butterfly valves are commonly used for flow regulation in large-diameter pipes within wastewater treatment facilities. They also provide a cost-effective solution for regulating flow and controlling the movement of wastewater within the treatment process.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Which Market Players Are Steering the Butterfly Valves Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Alfa Laval AB, AVK Holding A/S, Crane Co., Bray International Inc., Conbraco Industries Inc., Milwaukee Valve Company Inc., Anvil International LLC, Hayward Industries Inc., NIBCO Inc., Valworx Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, ASEPCO, Schlumberger Limited, XHVAL Industrial Valve Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Huamei Machinery Limited, Flexachem Manufacturing Ltd., Valmet Corporation, Thermoplastic Valves Inc., PR Valves LLC, Lumaco Sanitary Valves, Centec LLC, Erdmann Corporation, World Wide Metric Inc., Jamieson Equipment Co. Inc., Cipriani Harrison Valves Corp., Xylem Inc., Ryan Herco Flow Solutions, Cargil Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Butterfly Valves Market?

Major companies operating in the market are focused on introducing sustainable solutions with advanced technological features to gain a competitive edge in the market. Sustainable butterfly valves with advanced technological features are designed to offer improved flow control, increased efficiency, and enhanced sustainability across various industries, including oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and HVAC applications.

How Is The Global Butterfly Valves Market Segmented?

1) By Type: High-Performance Butterfly Valves, Lined Butterfly Valves

2) By Mechanism: Centric Valves (Zero Offset Butterfly Valves), Eccentric Valves

3) By Function: On/Off Valves, Control Valves

4) By End User: Oil And Gas, Electric Power, Water And Wastewater, Chemical, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Butterfly Valves Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Butterfly Valves Market Definition

Butterfly valves are a group of quarter-turn rotational motion mechanisms comprising a rotating curved surface or a pair of hinged semicircular plates connected by a transverse spindle and placed inside a pipe.

Butterfly Valves Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global butterfly valves market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Butterfly Valves Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on butterfly valves market size, butterfly valves market drivers and trends, butterfly valves market major players and butterfly valves market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Autonomous Marine Vehicles Global Market Report 2024



Site Remediation Consulting Services Global Market Report 2024



Crude Oil Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.