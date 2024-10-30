US Forces Strike ISIS Camps In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command forces conducted a series of against several known camps and locations of the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) in the Syrian desert, in the early evening of Monday, October 28.

The strikes targeted multiple senior leaders, killing up to 35 ISIS operatives, the CENTCOM said in a press release on Wednesday, noting that there were no indications of civilian casualties.

The airstrikes will disrupt the ability of ISIS to plan, organize and conduct against civilians, as well as US, allies and partners throughout the region and beyond.

CENTCOM, alongside allies and partners in the region, will continue to aggressively degrade ISIS operational capabilities to ensure its enduring defeat, the statement added. (end)

