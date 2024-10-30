Vistra Declares Dividend On Common Stock, Series B Preferred Stock, And Series C Preferred Stock
Date
10/30/2024 5:01:34 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
IRVING, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST ) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of
$0.2215
per share of Vistra's common stock, reflecting an estimated aggregate payment of $75 million this quarter. The common dividend is payable on
Dec. 31, 2024, to common stockholders of record as of
Dec. 20, 2024. The ex-dividend date for the common dividend will be Dec. 20, 2024.
Additionally, the board of directors also declared a semi-annual dividend on the company's 7.0% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The Series B dividend is $35.00 per preferred share, or
$70.00
per share of Series B preferred stock on an annualized basis. The Series B dividend is payable on Dec. 16, 2024, to Series B preferred stockholders of record as of Dec. 1, 2024.
Finally, the board of directors declared a semi-annual dividend on the company's 8.875% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The Series C dividend is $44.375 per preferred share, or
$88.75
per share of Series C preferred stock on an annualized basis. The Series C dividend is payable on Jan. 15, 2025, to Series C preferred stockholders of record as of Jan. 1, 2025.
About
Vistra
Vistra (NYSE: VST ) is a leading Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company that provides essential resources to customers, businesses, and communities from California to Maine. Based in
Irving, Texas, Vistra is a leader in the energy transformation with an unyielding focus on reliability, affordability, and sustainability. The company safely operates a reliable, efficient, power generation fleet of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities while taking an innovative, customer-centric approach to its retail business. Learn more at vistracorp .
SOURCE Vistra Corp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN30102024003732001241ID1108835322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.