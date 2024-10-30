American IRA To Participate In WNC Mountain Strong Career Fair On Nov. 8

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

American IRA participating in the WNC Mountain Strong Career Fair on November 8 at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American IRA is excited to announce our participation in the upcoming WNC Mountain Strong Career Fair on Friday, Nov. 8, at the Harrah's Cherokee Center in Downtown Asheville from 10 AM to 4 PM. In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, many community members have faced significant challenges, with some left without jobs. However, the overwhelming generosity and support witnessed as the community work to rebuild lives and city are truly inspiring.This career fair is a fantastic opportunity for job seekers looking for a fresh start. It will serve as a central hub for connecting with local employers who are actively hiring. The team at American IRA is encouraging anyone impacted by Hurricane Helene to take advantage of this event.What to Expect:.Meet Our Team: Representatives from American IRA will be on-site to discuss job openings, our company culture, and the exciting opportunities available..Explore Diverse Opportunities: In addition to American IRA, attendees will find a variety of employers across multiple industries..Free Parking: Attendees can enjoy free parking, making it easier to focus on their job search.Immediately Interested? For more information or to send in a resume and cover letter email ...American IRA values innovation, integrity, and teamwork, with a commitment to providing a supportive environment for skill development and career advancement. This fair offers an excellent opportunity to learn more about the company's mission and potential contribution.Sharing this event can help connect talented individuals with rewarding opportunities in the community.Join on November 8th at the WNC Mountain Strong Career Fair to explore how to become part of the American IRA family!

Rebekah Schram

American IRA, LLC

+1 828-257-4949

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.