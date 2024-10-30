Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results:



Net Interest Income increased $467 thousand, or 2.1%, to $23.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from $22.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023

Net Interest Margin grew 3 basis points to 3.81% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 3.78% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023

Total Loans grew $49.0 million, or 2.8%, reaching $1.8 billion at September 30, 2024 as compared to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2023.

Total Deposits rose $101.3 million, or 5.0%, to $2.1 billion at September 30, 2024, from $2.0 billion at year-end 2023

Book value per share increased $4.77, or 16.3%, to $34.03 at September 30, 2024, from $29.26 at December 31, 2023 Trust and investment advisory income rose $521 thousand, or 20.1%, to $3.1 million for Q3 2024, as compared to $2.6 million for Q3 2023

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the“Company” - Nasdaq: OBT), parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Co. (the“Bank”) and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. (“HVIA”), today announced net income of $3.2 million, or $0.57 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. This compares with net income of $9.0 million, or $1.61 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in earnings per share, basic and diluted, was due primarily to increases in the provision for credit losses and non-interest expense offset by increases in net interest income and non-interest income during the current period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $20.7 million, or $3.67 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $21.4 million, or $3.79 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Book value per share rose $4.77, or 16.3%, year-to-date, from $29.26 at December 31, 2023 to $34.03 at September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased $4.81, or 17.1%, during the same period, from $28.12 at December 31, 2023 to $32.93 at September 30, 2024 (see“Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation” below for additional detail). These increases were due primarily to earnings during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as well as a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) associated with a reduction in unrealized losses within the investment securities portfolio.

“This quarter was one in which our core and ancillary businesses continued to perform well,” said Company President and CEO Michael Gilfeather,“but earnings were negatively impacted by a significant commercial office space loan. For the quarter, we increased our provision for loan losses by $7.2 million. This was primarily attributable to a $5.6 million reserve against an office space participation loan identified as problematic in the prior quarter, and against which we've already reserved nearly $4 million. Our decision to add to the reserves was the result of further deterioration of the loan and uncertainty regarding the borrower's commitment to payment performance and we are pursuing all remedies at our disposal. The remainder of the quarterly provision, approximately $1.6 million, was primarily attributable to loan growth during the quarter, as well as the impact associated with periodic review of our loan portfolio. We are fortunate that, despite this reserve, the strength and resilience of our business model enabled us to record $3.2 million of net income for the quarter, bringing our 9-month total to $20.7 million, as compared to $21.4 million for the same period last year.

Loan demand and economic activity in the communities we serve remains strong. This was aided by the Federal Reserve's long-awaited reduction in interest rates – an outsized 50 basis points – which contributed to quality loan growth experienced in the quarter. For the quarter, total loans increased $62.3 million, or 3.6%, increasing our total loan portfolio to $1.8 billion at quarter end, up from $1.7 billion at year end 2023. Total deposits at quarter end, though below second quarter levels due to seasonal reductions in municipal deposits and IOLA business, have grown $101.3 million, or 5.0%, since year end, eclipsing $2.1 billion. Attorneys, while not the only source of our IOLA deposits, are a significant component which have the added benefit of providing meaningful business referrals to the Bank. Total cost of deposits was 1.25% for Q3, reflecting the Bank's ongoing commitment to growing commercial checking accounts and other low-cost deposits. Given the challenges our industry has confronted retaining, much less growing deposits in the current interest rate environment, I am very proud of these results.

Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.81%, down 29 basis points, or 7.1%, from the previous quarter, but still well above industry averages.

Our Wealth Management divisions continued their strong performance in Q3. Trust and Advisory income rose approximately $521 thousand, or 20.1% to $3.1 million, as compared to $2.6 million during Q3 2023. While a portion of this is attributable to asset growth from favorable market performance, gathering new AUM has become a bank wide area of focus. Bank clients seeking higher returns on their idle deposits are introduced to our HVIA asset management staff, who have competitive alternatives, financial market insight, and can provide tailored investment solutions for their overall cash strategies. This has enabled us to retain those funds, attract new AUM from outside and keep client assets in-house for easy access as business and personal needs evolve over time.

As frustrating as aspects of this quarter have been, overall performance of the Bank and our employees has been exemplary. We recognize success in our industry isn't judged by quarters, but by years, with our 132-year history serving as testimony to the commitment of our employees and consistency of our performance over time. This perspective has been critical to our success and is why our staff and clients have remained close and loyal to our vision. So I once again thank our employees for their hard work and dedication, our customers for their trust and business, and our investors for their continued confidence and support.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Review

Net Income

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $3.2 million, a decrease of $5.8 million, or 64.4%, from net income of $9.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was the result of a substantial provision for estimated credit losses as well as increased interest and non-interest expense over the same quarter last year. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $20.7 million, as compared to $21.4 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease similarly reflected the effect of an increase in provision for credit losses coupled with increased non-interest expense during the first nine months of 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023. The provision includes the impact of additional reserves associated with a nonaccrual loan during the current quarter.

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income rose $467 thousand, or 2.1%, to $23.0 million, versus $22.5 million during the same period last year. The increase was driven primarily by a $1.7 million increase in interest and fees on loans during the current period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income reached $68.7 million, representing an increase of $2.4 million, or 3.7%, over the first nine months of 2023.

Total interest income rose $1.3 million, or 4.4%, to $31.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $30.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase reflected 6.9% growth in interest and fees associated with loans, a 1.6% increase in interest income from tax-exempt investment securities, and an 8.2% increase in interest income related to fed funds interest and balances held at correspondent banks. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, total interest income rose $8.8 million, or 10.2%, to $95.0 million as compared to $86.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Total interest expense increased $870 thousand during the third quarter of 2024, to $8.5 million, as compared to $7.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase represented the combined effect of rising interest rates on customer deposits and brokered deposits partially offset by a decrease in the cost associated with borrowed funds utilized as alternate sources of funding. Interest expense associated with savings and NOW accounts totaled $5.4 million during the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $3.5 million during the third quarter of 2023. Interest expense associated with FHLB advances drawn and other borrowings during the current quarter totaled $1.6 million, as compared to $1.9 million during the third quarter of 2023. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, total interest expense rose $6.4 million, to $26.3 million, as compared to $20.0 million for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses

As of January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the current expected credit losses methodology (“CECL”) accounting standard, which includes loans individually evaluated, as well as loans evaluated on a pooled basis to assess the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. The Bank seeks to estimate lifetime losses in its loan and investment portfolio by using expected discounted cash flows and supplemental qualitative considerations, including relevant economic considerations, portfolio concentrations, and other external factors, as well as evaluating investment securities held by the Bank.

The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $7.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $837 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This increase was primarily driven by a $5.6 million reserve associated with a specific non-accrual commercial loan as well as the impact of the methodology associated with estimated lifetime losses and the increase in loans closed during the quarter. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.73% as of September 30, 2024 versus 1.44% as of December 31, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the provision for credit losses totaled $7.8 million as compared to $7.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. No reserves for investment securities were recorded during 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income rose $954 thousand, or 29.6%, to $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This growth was related to continued increased fee income within several of the Company's fee income categories, including investment advisory income, trust income, and service charges on deposit accounts. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest income increased approximately $2.0 million, to $11.7 million, as compared to $9.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $16.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, reflecting an increase of $2.4 million, or 17.3%, as compared to $13.6 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in non-interest expense for the current three-month period reflected the Company's continued commitment to growth. This investment consists primarily of increases in compensation, information technology, and deposit insurance costs, as well as professional fees associated with certain corporate initiatives. Our efficiency ratio increased to 58.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from 52.8% for the same period in 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, our efficiency ratio increased to 58.2% from 55.4% for the same period in 2023. Non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 reached $46.7 million, reflecting a $4.7 million increase over non-interest expense of $42.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Income Tax Expense

Provision for income taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $788 thousand, as compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was directly related to lower income before income taxes. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the provision for income taxes was $5.1 million, approximately the same as for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Our effective tax rate for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 was 19.7%, as compared to 20.0% for the same period in 2023. Our effective tax rate for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 was 19.9%, as compared to 19.3% for the same period in 2023.

Financial Condition

Total consolidated assets increased $33.6 million, or 1.4%, to remain relatively level at $2.5 billion at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. The stability of the balance sheet included loan growth and continued increases in deposits and cash as well as paydowns of borrowings during the current nine-month period.

Total cash and due from banks increased from $147.4 million at December 31, 2023, to $160.9 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of approximately $13.5 million, or 9.2%. This increase resulted primarily from increases in deposit balances and slower loan growth which increased cash levels while reducing short-term borrowings.

Total investment securities decreased $26.7 million, or 5.3%, from $504.5 million at December 31, 2023 to $477.8 million at September 30, 2024. The decrease continues to be driven primarily by investment maturities during the first nine months of 2024.

Total loans increased $49.0 million, or 2.8%, from $1.7 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.8 billion at September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $75.2 million related to commercial real estate loans as well as a $4.7 million increase in consumer loans offset by decreases in all other loan categories during 2024.

Total deposits increased $101.3 million, to $2.1 billion at September 30, 2024, from $2.0 billion at December 31, 2023. This increase was due primarily to $122.1 million of growth in money market accounts, $37.4 million increase in interest bearing demand accounts, and $30.1 million increase in savings accounts. The increases in deposit accounts were offset by an $8.8 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand accounts and a $79.6 million decrease in certificates of deposit, mainly associated with brokered deposits utilized by the Bank for short term funding purposes. Deposit composition at September 30, 2024 included 48.3% in demand deposit accounts (including NOW accounts) as a percentage of total deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of fully collateralized municipal relationships, remain stable and represent approximately 39% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, as compared to 37% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.

FHLBNY short-term borrowings decreased by $142.5 million, or 63.5%, to $82 million as of September 30, 2024, as compared to $224.5 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in borrowings was driven by increased deposits which outpaced loan growth during the first nine months of 2024 and allowed for paydowns of borrowings while maintaining adequate levels of cash at September 30, 2024. The decrease in borrowings reflects a strategic decision to actively manage liquidity sources and take advantage of opportunities to reduce funding costs.

Stockholders' equity increased approximately $27.7 million during the first nine months of 2024, reaching $193.1 million at September 30, 2024 from $165.4 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was due primarily to $20.7 million of net income during the first nine months of 2024, partially reduced by dividends and favorably impacted by a reduction of unrealized losses of approximately $9.7 million, net of taxes, on the market value of investment securities within the Company's equity as accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

At September 30, 2024, the Bank maintained capital ratios in excess of regulatory standards for well capitalized institutions. The Bank's Tier 1 capital to average assets ratio was 10.06%, both common equity and Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets were 13.64%, and total capital to risk weighted assets was 14.89%.

Wealth Management

At September 30, 2024, our Wealth Management Division, which includes trust and investment advisory, totaled $1.8 billion in assets under management or advisory, as compared to $1.6 billion at December 31, 2023, a 13.4% increase. Trust and investment advisory income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 reached $3.1 million and represented an increase of 20.0%, or $521 thousand, as compared to $2.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The breakdown of trust and investment advisory assets as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, is as follows: