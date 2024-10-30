Rolli Receives Grant From The Roddenberry Foundation's Catalyst Fund To Foster A Thriving, Transparent Media Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Through this collaboration, Rolli will empower journalists to produce accurate, equitable, and sustainable news to meet the critical challenges of our time.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rolli is excited to announce a new grant from The Roddenberry Foundation's Catalyst Fund , a global initiative that supports early-stage projects and bold ideas for transformative change. Together, this grant will strengthen efforts to build a thriving ecosystem by equipping journalists with the resources, tools, and support they need to confront today's most urgent social, political, and environmental challenges.The Catalyst Fund is renowned for backing innovative projects that aim to solve complex global issues. As part of this collaboration, the Fund will contribute to the development of Rolli's Information Tracer , an innovative tool designed to boost transparency and accuracy across the media landscape. This tool will enable journalists to track the origins of news, data, and expert insights from social media-in real-time, ensuring they have access to verified and reliable sources of information.Rolli's Information Tracer aims to counter the growing threat of dis/misinformation by giving journalists the ability to investigate the validity of sources of the information they report. This increases accountability within the media and empowers journalists to deliver more fact-based stories that better inform the public and enhance civic discourse.“At a time when public trust in information is being tested across all sectors, this grant from The Roddenberry Foundation's Catalyst Fund comes at a crucial moment,” said Nick Toso, CEO of Rolli.“By supporting the development of tools like Rolli's Information Tracer, this collaboration will help journalists navigate an increasingly complex information landscape. Whether they're covering elections, climate change, or social justice, journalists will have access to the resources they need to deliver accurate, trustworthy news that inspires meaningful action.”The Roddenberry Foundation's Catalyst Fund offers grants between $2,500 and $15,000 to early-stage projects that are rethinking solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. By providing this grant to Rolli, the Catalyst Fund is reinforcing its commitment to media integrity and empowering changemakers to deliver high-quality, fact-based journalism.About Rolli:Rolli is an AI-powered platform designed to connect journalists with verified experts, events, and reliable resources in real time. By streamlining access to trustworthy information, Rolli enhances the quality and efficiency of news reporting, equipping journalists to meet the demands of today's fast-paced media landscape. Learn more at rolli.About The Roddenberry Foundation's Catalyst Fund:The Catalyst Fund is a global grant program established by The Roddenberry Foundation to support early-stage projects and big ideas that address urgent global challenges. With grants ranging from $2,500 to $15,000, the fund is open to individuals, teams, nonprofits, and social enterprises from around the world. Learn more at roddenberryfoundation.Media Contacts:Jessie Beebe, Grantmaking and Program OfficerThe Roddenberry Foundation / Catalyst Fund...

