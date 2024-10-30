Toll Brothers New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Chapel Hill, North Carolina

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Chapel Oaks , is coming soon to Chapel Hill, North Carolina. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include just 31 single-family home sites convenient to city amenities and top-ranked schools. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in spring 2025.

Chapel Oaks is a new Toll Brothers luxury home community in Chapel Hill, featuring expertly crafted single-family homes. This intimate enclave of modern home designs offers expansive two-story floor plans ranging from approximately 4,000 square feet to over 5,000 square feet of luxury living space with top-tier personalization options. The floor plans feature 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, 2- to 4-car garages, and options for versatile flex rooms. Homes will be priced from $1 million.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.









“Our new Chapel Oaks community will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a new construction home within the well-established and highly desirable Chapel Hill area,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh.“With expansive, open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this community will set a new standard for luxury living in Chapel Hill.”

Homeowners can explore serene outdoor recreation and walking trails nearby, plus, the charm and excitement Chapel Hill has to offer. Chapel Oaks is just 3 miles from restaurants and the downtown shopping districts, while being served by top-ranked Chatham County Schools. The community offers easy access to the University of North Carolina.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Raleigh area include Millstone , Rollingdale by Toll Brothers , Forestville Village by Toll Brothers , Regency at Olde Towne (55+) , Regency at Holly Springs (55+) , Regency at Auburn Station (55+) , Knightdale Station , and Overlook at Brier Creek .

The new Chapel Oaks community will be located at 458 Old Lystra Road in Chapel Hill. For more information and to join Toll Brothers interest list for Chapel Oaks, call (844) 840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/Raleigh .









About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list and the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

