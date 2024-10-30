QNB Bags Global Finance Magazine's Best Private Bank In The Middle East And Qatar 2025 Awards

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QNB Group has been recognised as the Best Private in the Middle East and the Best Private Bank in Qatar by Global Finance magazine in its 10th annual World's Best Private Banks Awards for 2025.

This accolade highlights QNB's unmatched expertise in delivering superior wealth management solutions and personalised services to its elite clientele, in Qatar and the region.

QNB's private division continues to set new standards in the region, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for high-net-worth individuals and families.

“Receiving this dual recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, bespoke financial solutions, and an unparalleled customer experience. The bank's strong presence across the region, combined with its global reach, enables us to offer a range of personalized wealth management strategies tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients,” said Abdulla Hashim al-Sada, QNB Group Asset and Wealth Management.

As the leading financial institution in the Middle East, QNB continues to set the benchmark for private banking services. Its customer-first approach, innovative product offerings, and expert financial advisors have made it the bank of choice for affluent individuals across the region.

QNB Group stands as the leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, recognised as one of the most valuable banking brands in the region. With a robust presence in over 28 countries across three continents - Asia, Europe, and Africa - QNB offers comprehensive financial services and solutions.

Its global network, backed by a commitment to innovation and excellence, serves a diverse clientele, spanning corporate, institutional, and retail sectors.

MENAFN30102024000067011011ID1108834632