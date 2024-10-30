Hartwater Aesthetics® CEO To Deliver Keynote Address At Upcoming Industry Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hartwater Aesthetics®, a leading medical aesthetic brand, announced today that its CEO, Michael Madrinkian, PhD, will be delivering a keynote address at the upcoming InMode Era Professional Series Conference, taking place from November 8–10, 2024, at the Omni PGA in Frisco, Texas.

The brings together leaders in the field of medical aesthetics, offering innovative insights, professional development, and networking opportunities. Dr. Madrinkian will present on the topic of Business Growth in Medical Aesthetics, drawing from his expertise in business strategy and leadership to empower attendees with actionable tools for scaling and sustaining success in a competitive market.

This year's event will be hosted at the Omni PGA Frisco, located at 4341 PGA Parkway, Frisco, TX 75033. The conference will feature workshops, panels, and presentations aimed at helping aesthetic professionals stay at the forefront of industry trends.

Hartwater Aesthetics® is committed to driving innovation in the medical aesthetics space and furthering knowledge to elevate the industry. This keynote address is part of its ongoing efforts to engage with industry peers and foster growth across the sector.

About Hartwater Aesthetics ®

Hartwater Aesthetics® is a premier medical aesthetic practice offering industry-leading treatments for the face, body, and skin. It is home to a team of world-class aesthetic providers and uses the most state-of-the-art technology to offer patients the highest quality of care available.



