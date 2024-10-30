Global Hoist And Elevator Motors Market Is Set To Reach USD 150 Billion By 2033, Growing At A Steady CAGR Of 4.5% | Future Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Urbanization and IoT integration drive demand for hoist and elevator motors with digital connectivity and diagnostics, especially in urban infrastructure projects. NEWARK, Del, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hoist and Elevator Motors is witnessing a robust expansion, valued at approximately USD 97 billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 150 billion by 2033. The growing demand for efficient, durable motors across commercial, residential, and industrial construction projects is propelling this growth. Additionally, the rise in smart and sustainable building initiatives is further fueling investments in advanced elevator and hoist motors. Smart building technologies and urbanization trends continue to shape the demand for high-quality hoist and elevator motors. As more buildings integrate IoT for real-time performance monitoring, the market for motors with digital connectivity and remote diagnostics capabilities is seeing substantial growth. This is particularly prevalent in urban centers, where infrastructure projects require reliable motor technology. Increasing awareness of energy efficiency is also contributing significantly. Many manufacturers are innovating with energy-saving motors that reduce operational costs and environmental impact, appealing to builders focused on sustainable development. This trend is especially evident in emerging economies, where rapid urbanization is leading to a surge in construction and infrastructure projects. Additionally, stringent safety regulations and standards in the hoist and elevator industry across various regions are driving the demand for high-performance motors. With a projected CAGR of 4.5% over the next decade, the Hoist and Elevator Motors Market is well-positioned for steady growth, emphasizing energy efficiency and smart technology integration. Browse Full Report Here: Drivers and Opportunities The market's growth is bolstered by increasing urbanization, the surge in smart city initiatives, and the need for cost-effective and energy-efficient building systems. Opportunities lie in the adoption of smart, IoT-enabled motors and renewable-energy-powered motors, which align with growing sustainability goals. The rising trend of digital twins, allowing real-time data on motor performance, presents further potential for manufacturers to offer predictive maintenance solutions and improve the operational lifecycle of motors. Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Market Size and Growth: The Hoist and Elevator Motors Market is expected to grow from USD 97 billion in 2023 to USD 150 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 4.5% .

Energy Efficiency Demand: Increasing regulations and demand for energy-efficient motors are driving innovation across the industry.

Smart Technologies: IoT-enabled and smart motors are emerging as a critical component in modern building infrastructure. Regional Opportunities: Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific are anticipated to offer substantial growth opportunities due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure expansion. Component Insights Within the market, the motors for elevators remain the most significant segment due to high demand from both new constructions and replacement in established buildings. The hoist motors segment is also growing, largely driven by industrial applications and increasing mining activities worldwide. Demand for energy-efficient motors in both segments is paramount, influencing many manufacturers to develop high-efficiency motor variants. Who is the Biggest Vendor in the Hoist and Elevator Motors Market? As of 2023, Otis Elevator Company is recognized as the market's largest vendor due to its vast portfolio, global reach, and advanced product offerings in motor technology for both hoist and elevator systems. Hoist and Elevator Motors Market: Report Scope

Parameter Description Market Size (2023) USD 97 Billion Market Size (2033) USD 150 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2033) 4.5 % Key Segments Elevator Motors, Hoist Motors Key Regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Key Vendors Otis Elevator Company, Schindler Group, ThyssenKrupp, Mitsubishi Electric, Kone Corporation





“The global Hoist and Elevator Motors Market is moving toward a more technology-driven landscape. The increasing adoption of IoT-enabled motors that enhance energy efficiency and facilitate remote monitoring is a trend to watch. Manufacturers focusing on these innovations are likely to gain significant market share, particularly as regulatory requirements for energy efficiency and safety continue to increase,” opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)









Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends and Opportunities

Key drivers include the growing demand for energy-efficient solutions, the push for IoT-enabled systems, and stringent safety regulations. Trends such as digital twins for motors, renewable-energy-powered systems, and the increase in retrofitting projects provide ample growth opportunities in developed and emerging markets alike.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading players in the Hoist and Elevator Motors Market include:



Asmo Co., Ltd

ABB Group

Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH

Brook Crompton UK Ltd

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Regal Beloit Corporation

Emerson Electric

Siemens AG Maxon Motors AG, among others.



These companies have focused on developing advanced motor solutions with an emphasis on IoT integration and energy efficiency, which aligns with current market demands.

Growth Drivers

Rapid urbanization and smart city initiatives.The growing importance of energy-efficient and sustainable building systems.Technological advancements in IoT-enabled and remotely monitored motor solutions.Increasing demand from the construction and mining industries.

Regional Analysis of Hoist and Elevator Motors Market:



North America : Strong growth due to urbanization and a high demand for retrofitting projects.

Europe : Significant adoption of energy-efficient motors, with a focus on smart technology.

Asia-Pacific : Emerging as a major market due to rapid infrastructure growth and urbanization in countries like China and India.

Latin America : Moderate growth with increasing urbanization in major economies. Middle East & Africa : Gradual growth with potential in high-rise and commercial projects.



Key Segments

By Motor Type:



AC motors



Geared AC motors

3 phase induction motors

DC motors



Series DC motors



Shunt DC motors



Compound motors PMDC motors

By Output Power:



Less than 1 HP

1 - 500 HP Above 500 HP



By End Use:



Residential

Commercial Industrial



By Region:



North America

USA & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Mexico, and Others

Western Europe



EU5



Nordics

Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific



Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)



Greater China



India



ASIAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa



GCC Countries



Other Middle East



North Africa



South Africa Other Africa

French Translation

Le marché mondial des moteurs de monte-charge et de levage connaît une forte expansion, évalué à environ 97 milliards USD en 2023 et devrait atteindre 150 milliards USD d'ici 2033. La demande croissante de moteurs efficaces et durables dans les projets de construction commerciale, résidentielle et industrielle propulse cette croissance. En outre, l'augmentation des initiatives de construction intelligente et durable alimente davantage les investissements dans les moteurs d'ascenseur et de levage avancés.

Les technologies de construction intelligentes et les tendances d'urbanisation continuent de façonner la demande de moteurs de monte-charge et d'ascenseur de haute qualité. Alors que de plus en plus de bâtiments intègrent l'IoT pour la surveillance des performances en temps réel, le marché des moteurs dotés de capacités de connectivité numérique et de diagnostic à distance connaît une croissance substantielle. Cela est particulièrement fréquent dans les centres urbains, où les projets d'infrastructure nécessitent une technologie de moteur fiable.

La sensibilisation croissante à l'efficacité énergétique contribue également de manière significative. De nombreux fabricants innovent avec des moteurs à économie d'énergie qui réduisent les coûts d'exploitation et l'impact environnemental, attirant ainsi les constructeurs soucieux du développement durable. Cette tendance est particulièrement évidente dans les économies émergentes, où l'urbanisation rapide entraîne une augmentation des projets de construction et d'infrastructures.

De plus, les réglementations et normes de sécurité strictes en vigueur dans le secteur des monte-charges et des ascenseurs dans diverses régions stimulent la demande de moteurs hautes performances. Avec un TCAC prévu de 4,5 % au cours de la prochaine décennie, le marché des moteurs de monte-charge et d'ascenseur est bien placé pour une croissance régulière, mettant l'accent sur l'efficacité énergétique et l'intégration de technologies intelligentes.

Facteurs moteurs et opportunités

La croissance du marché est soutenue par l'urbanisation croissante, la multiplication des initiatives de villes intelligentes et le besoin de systèmes de construction rentables et économes en énergie. Les opportunités résident dans l'adoption de moteurs intelligents compatibles avec l'IoT et de moteurs alimentés par des énergies renouvelables, qui s'alignent sur les objectifs croissants de durabilité. La tendance croissante des jumeaux numériques, qui permettent d'obtenir des données en temps réel sur les performances des moteurs, offre aux fabricants un potentiel supplémentaire pour proposer des solutions de maintenance prédictive et améliorer le cycle de vie opérationnel des moteurs.

Principaux points à retenir de l'étude de marché :



Taille et croissance du marché : Le marché des moteurs de levage et d'ascenseur devrait passer de 97 milliards USD en 2023 à 150 milliards USD en 2033, avec un TCAC de 4,5 % .

Demande d'efficacité énergétique : L'augmentation des réglementations et de la demande de moteurs économes en énergie stimule l'innovation dans l'ensemble de l'industrie.

Technologies intelligentes : les moteurs intelligents et compatibles IoT deviennent un composant essentiel de l'infrastructure des bâtiments modernes. Opportunités régionales : Les économies émergentes de la région Asie-Pacifique devraient offrir d'importantes opportunités de croissance en raison de l'urbanisation rapide et de l'expansion des infrastructures.

Informations sur les composants

Sur le marché, les moteurs pour ascenseurs restent le segment le plus important en raison de la forte demande provenant à la fois des nouvelles constructions et du remplacement des bâtiments existants. Le segment des moteurs de levage est également en croissance, en grande partie stimulé par les applications industrielles et l'augmentation des activités minières dans le monde entier. La demande de moteurs à haut rendement énergétique dans les deux segments est primordiale, ce qui incite de nombreux fabricants à développer des variantes de moteurs à haut rendement.

Qui est le plus grand fournisseur sur le marché des moteurs de palans et d'ascenseurs ?

En 2023, Otis Elevator Company est reconnu comme le plus grand fournisseur du marché en raison de son vaste portefeuille, de sa portée mondiale et de ses offres de produits avancés dans la technologie des moteurs pour les systèmes de levage et d'ascenseur.

Marché des moteurs de levage et d'ascenseur : portée du rapport

Paramètre Description Taille du marché (2023) 97 milliards de dollars Taille du marché (2033) 150 milliards de dollars TCAC (2023 à 2033) 4,5 % Segments clés Moteurs d'ascenseur, moteurs de palans Régions clés Amérique du Nord, Europe, Asie-Pacifique, Amérique latine, Moyen-Orient et Afrique Principaux fournisseurs Société d'ascenseurs Otis, Groupe Schindler, ThyssenKrupp, Mitsubishi Electric, Kone Corporation

(( Le marché mondial des moteurs de levage et d'ascenseur évolue vers un paysage davantage axé sur la technologie. L'adoption croissante de moteurs compatibles IoT qui améliorent l'efficacité énergétique et facilitent la surveillance à distance est une tendance à surveiller. Les fabricants qui se concentrent sur ces innovations sont susceptibles de gagner des parts de marché importantes, en particulier à mesure que les exigences réglementaires en matière d'efficacité énergétique et de sécurité continuent d'augmenter )), estime Nikhil Kaitwade , vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Principaux déterminants de la croissance, des tendances et des opportunités du marché

Les principaux facteurs de croissance sont la demande croissante de solutions économes en énergie, la poussée vers les systèmes compatibles IoT et les réglementations de sécurité strictes. Des tendances telles que les jumeaux numériques pour les moteurs, les systèmes alimentés par des énergies renouvelables et l'augmentation des projets de modernisation offrent de nombreuses opportunités de croissance dans les marchés développés et émergents.

Informations sur les principales entreprises et parts de marché

Les principaux acteurs du marché des moteurs de palans et d'ascenseurs comprennent :



Asmo Co., Ltd

Groupe ABB

Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH

Brook Crompton Royaume-Uni Ltd

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Société Regal Beloit

Emerson Electric

Siemens AG Maxon Motors AG, entre autres.



Ces entreprises se sont concentrées sur le développement de solutions de moteurs avancées en mettant l'accent sur l'intégration de l'IoT et l'efficacité énergétique, qui correspondent aux demandes actuelles du marché.

Moteurs de croissance

Urbanisation rapide et initiatives de villes intelligentes.L'importance croissante des systèmes de construction économes en énergie et durables.Progrès technologiques dans les solutions de moteurs compatibles IoT et surveillées à distance.Demande croissante des secteurs de la construction et de l'exploitation minière.

Analyse régionale du marché des moteurs de levage et d'ascenseur :



Amérique du Nord : Forte croissance due à l'urbanisation et à une forte demande de projets de rénovation.

Europe : Adoption significative de moteurs économes en énergie, avec un accent sur la technologie intelligente.

Asie-Pacifique : Émergence en tant que marché majeur en raison de la croissance rapide des infrastructures et de l'urbanisation dans des pays comme la Chine et l'Inde.

Amérique latine : Croissance modérée avec une urbanisation croissante dans les principales économies. Moyen-Orient et Afrique : Croissance progressive avec potentiel dans les projets de grande hauteur et commerciaux.



Segments clés

Par type de moteur :



Moteurs à courant alternatif



Moteurs à courant alternatif à engrenages

Moteurs à induction triphasés

Moteurs à courant continu



Moteurs à courant continu série



Moteurs à courant continu shunt



Moteurs composés Moteurs PMDC

Par puissance de sortie :



Moins de 1 CV

1 - 500 CV Plus de 500 CV



Par utilisation finale :



Résidentiel

Commercial Industriel



Par région :



Amérique du Nord

États-Unis et Canada

l'Amérique latine

Brésil, Mexique et autres

Europe de l'Ouest



EU5



Pays nordiques

Benelux

Europe de l'Est

Asie-Pacifique



Australie et Nouvelle-Zélande (ANZ)



Grande Chine



Inde



ASIATIQUE



Reste de l'Asie-Pacifique

Japon

Moyen-Orient et Afrique



Pays du CCG



Autre Moyen-Orient



Afrique du Nord Afrique du Sud



