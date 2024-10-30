Patentplus Inventor Develops Improved Dog Bed (SBM-210)
Date
10/30/2024
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for fur babies to make and arrange their own bed for optimal comfort," said an inventor, from Gold River, Calif., "so I invented the Make Bed. My soft and plush design allows a dog to rest comfortably in their custom space."
The invention provides an improved design for a dog bed. In doing so, it offers a cozy custom space. As a result, it increases comfort and relaxation for dogs. It also offers an alternative to traditional dog beds. The invention features a simple and comfortable design that is easy to use and wash so it is ideal for dog owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The Make Bed is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .
