Sugar Ray, Brandi Cyrus & Tracy Byrd Tapped As First Headliners For Inaugural 5850 Fest

Exclusive Entertainment, Cultural & Event in Sun Valley & Ketchum, Idaho will Celebrate Audi FIS Skiing Finals

- Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath KETCHUM, ID, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grammy-nominated rock Sugar Ray, celebrated DJ and influencer Brandi Cyrus and country music legend Tracy Byrd have been tapped as the first headliners for the inaugural 5850 Fest (pronounced "Fifty-eight Fifty Fest"), an immersive entertainment, cultural and culinary festival. In partnership with the city of Ketchum, Idaho, adjacent to the world-famous Sun Valley, this exclusive event will run from March 20-27, 2025, coinciding with the prestigious Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals, and will offer a curated blend of live music, culinary and beverage showcases, luxury VIP experiences and cultural activations.The festival will be a cornerstone event alongside one of the world's most elite skiing competitions, back on U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade, bringing together world-class talent and high-end experiences that highlight the spirit of Ketchum and Sun Valley."We're thrilled to kick off the 5850 Fest lineup with such iconic and diverse talent," said Jenny Dupre and Brandon Kuvara, Co-Founders of 5850 Fest. "Each of these artists brings something special, and we know their performances will elevate 5850 Fest's energy, creating an unforgettable experience that reflects both the excitement of the World Cup Finals and the vibrancy of our community. 5850 Fest and the World Cup will shine a much-deserved spotlight globally on Ketchum and Sun Valley as not only premier destinations not for skiing, but for culture and entertainment as well."Sugar Ray, known for its multi-platinum hits like "Fly" and "Every Morning," will bring the band's signature feel-good rock to Saturday night's Peak Retro Party, presented by Shelter Music on Main Street.“We're so excited to be part of 5850 Fest. The combination of world-class skiing, music and culture in such a beautiful place is going to be epic. We can't wait to bring the energy and make this a memorable event,” said Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray.Joining them is Brandi Cyrus, a highly sought-after DJ and influencer fresh off a celebrated Las Vegas residency at the Wynn, known for her eclectic mix of house and electronic music.“I've always loved performing in mountain towns and beautiful places surrounded by nature. Being part of 5850 Fest is going to be an amazing experience. I can't wait to create the perfect vibe for this one-of-a-kind crowd,” Cyrus said.On Sunday night, at the Kinzie Foods "No Boots, No Service" party, country music fans will be treated to Tracy Byrd, whose hits like "Watermelon Crawl" and "The Keeper of the Stars" have made him a staple in the genre. "It's always special to perform in beautiful settings, and Ketchum is one of the most beautiful in the world," said Byrd. "I'm honored to be a part of this incredible festival."5850 Fest, named for Ketchum's elevation and produced by 5B Productions, is set to further cement Ketchum's and Sun Valley's reputation as a leader in entertainment, food and drink and luxury. The festival will consist of both free and ticketed events, including musical performances, live podcasting events, celebrity chef activations and VIP experiences for those seeking exclusivity. From local residents to international visitors, the event promises to offer something for everyone, showcasing the best of what Ketchum and Sun Valley have to offer.For more information about the 5850 Fest, and to purchase VIP passes, which are on sale now, visitAbout 5850 Fest5850 Fest is a multi-day cultural festival in Ketchum, Idaho, coinciding with the prestigious Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals. Combining world-class musical performances, curated culinary experiences and luxury VIP offerings, the festival aims to celebrate the history and allure of Ketchum and Sun Valley while attracting a global audience. Visit to learn more.

