Al Baraka Group and Al Baraka Turk Participation Bank are the Golden Sponsor of the AAIOFI – IDB Bank 19th Conference

(MENAFN- Albaraka Banking Group) Manama I October 30, 2024

Al Baraka Group (“the Group”) and its banking unit in Turkey, Al Baraka Turk Participation Bank, announced their gold sponsorship of the 19th Annual AAOIFI Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance. The conference is supported by the Central Bank of Bahrain and with cooperation of Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and will be held on 3-4 November 2024. This year’s conference revolves around: “Leveraging Islamic Finance to Build a Sustainable, Efficient and Resilient Halal Ecosystem for Muslim Economies”.

This annual sponsorship of the AAOIFI conference demonstrate the Group’s strong commitment to supporting the initiatives organized by AAOIFI as a leading institution in developing Islamic financial accounting and auditing standards and keeping pace with emerging global requirements, which enhances the position of the Islamic banking industry regionally and globally

The annual conference is considered as one of the most significant gatherings in the Islamic finance industry where Shari’ah scholars, policymakers and decision-makers convene to discuss pressing matters in the Islamic finance industry globally.

The two-day conference will feature keynote addresses from distinguished dignitaries and policymakers, along with seven panel discussion sessions. These discussions will explore how Islamic finance can build a sustainable Halal ecosystem, covering topics such as transitioning from Halal finance to a Halal economy, enhancing supply chains and addressing governance and transparency in Islamic finance, among other relevant topics.







