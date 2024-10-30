Sepsis Immunoscoretm Named A TIME Best Invention Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Prenosis, a Leader in AI-Driven Precision Medicine, Wins Prestigious TIME Award for Transforming Sepsis Diagnosis with Its FDA-Authorized Sepsis ImmunoScoreTM

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Prenosis Inc.'s Sepsis ImmunoScoreTM was named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024. TIME honored the most extraordinary innovations shaping our world, including the groundbreaking Sepsis ImmunoScoreTM, the first FDA-authorized AI diagnostic and predictive tool for sepsis. The Sepsis ImmunoScoreTM is transforming how healthcare providers anticipate, diagnose, and treat sepsis, a condition responsible for millions of deaths worldwide. By delivering fast, actionable insights, the Sepsis ImmunoScoreTM empowers clinicians to make critical, data-driven decisions when timing is essential.

To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from editors and correspondents worldwide, with a special focus on emerging fields like healthcare and artificial intelligence. Each invention was evaluated based on originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

"The Sepsis ImmunoScoreTM is setting a new standard of proactive sepsis care-where faster and more accurate prediction and diagnosis is essential to saving lives," said Bobby Reddy, Jr., Ph.D., Prenosis Co-Founder and CEO. "We are honored to be recognized by TIME for the potential of our work to improve patient outcomes and to bring precision medicine to acute care."

The TIME Best Inventions of 2024 article profiling the Sepsis ImmunoScoreTM can be found here .



About the Sepsis ImmunoScoreTM

The Sepsis ImmunoScoreTM is the first and only FDA-authorized AI/ML diagnostic and predictive tool for sepsis, setting a new benchmark for AI's role in transforming clinical decision-making. Its validation through FDA authorization affirms its reliability and impact in a field where timely, accurate diagnosis and prediction is critical.

The Sepsis ImmunoScoreTM was built using Prenosis'

ImmunixTM platform, which enables precision medicine in acute care. ImmunixTM facilitates the development and validation of new precision medicine solutions and their real-time implementation. In over a decade of collaboration with more than ten U.S. partner hospitals, Prenosis used ImmunixTM to build a proprietary biobank and dataset of over 110,000 blood samples from more than 27,000 patients. Prenosis merges biological data with clinical information from Electronic Medical Records, creating the world's largest biological-clinical dataset for acute care patients with suspected serious infections. This dataset enables the development of AI algorithms to recommend personalized therapies in real time in hospitals and emergency departments.

About Prenosis

Prenosis Inc. is an artificial intelligence company pioneering precision medicine in acute care. We believe healthcare should be tailored to individual biology. Our data-driven approach to fast-moving biology in acute care is ushering in a new era of precision medicine. Powered by our

ImmunixTM precision medicine platform, we generate proprietary biological insights that drive development of precision products and enable real-time delivery of optimal therapy. With ImmunixTM, we created and validated the first FDA-authorized AI tool for sepsis, the Sepsis ImmunoScoreTM.

For more information, visit:

SOURCE Prenosis

