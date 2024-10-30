Dmi Partners Celebrates Multiple Wins In The 2024 Davey Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-Winning Campaigns with BeastMode, Avalon Flooring, and Smithfield Highlight DMi's Excellence in Creative and Digital Strategy Across Lifestyle, Small Business, and Email Marketing

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMi Partners , the award-winning full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, and SEO, proudly announces multiple wins in the 2024 Davey Awards , including a prestigious award in the Features-Art Direction category for their work on“Building the Best Website in the Game with BeastMode.” The campaign, developed in partnership with BeastMode, earned further recognition with a Silver award in the General Lifestyle category, highlighting the team's commitment to combining aesthetics with functionality.

Additional honors were awarded for the agency's collaboration with Avalon Flooring and Smithfield, earning Silver awards in multiple categories:



Silver in General Small Business and General Consumer Product & Services categories for Avalon Flooring's inspiring, user-friendly website design Silver in General Email Marketing for Smithfield's elevated email engagement strategy

“We're honored to receive this recognition from the Davey Awards,” said Patrick McKenna, CEO of DMi Partners.“These awards reflect our team's dedication to creativity, design, and delivering exceptional user experiences throughout the customer journey. Partnering with brands like BeastMode, Avalon Flooring, and Smithfield allows us to continually push digital engagement boundaries and drive impactful results. This recognition underscores our commitment to bringing innovative, results-driven strategies to our clients across channels.”

“It's so exciting to see DMi recognized for their exceptional work - we couldn't be prouder of our collaboration with them. Over the years, DMi has been a key partner in bringing our showrooms to life online, creating an inspirational and easy-to-navigate web experience for our customers. Their commitment to innovation as well as the Avalon Flooring brand is what continues to set them apart, and what keeps us coming back!” said Heather Wismer, Director of Advertising & Marketing at Avalon Flooring.

The Davey Awards, presented by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), celebrates outstanding work from boutique agencies, in-house teams, and solo creators across categories like Websites, Design & Print, Advertising & Marketing, and more. The awards are judged by an esteemed panel of industry leaders from top brands including Spotify, Disney, and Microsoft.

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today's leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Henkel, Sargento, Smithfield Foods, and Anthropologie. The agency's innovative email and affiliate management accompanies a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding, interactive social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

Founded in 2003, DMi Partners today has over 100 clients and 85 team members nationwide, including Philadelphia, California, Georgia, and Florida. Staffed by big-agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution, and results. Learn more by visiting and LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , and Instagram , or contact us at ... .

