Graymatters Health Continues To Broaden Patient Access Of Prism For PTSDTM Across The US

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatters (GMH) , developer of mental health treatments based on proprietary digital brain biomarkers, today broadens patient access of Prism for PTSDTM. Prism for PTSD is the first self-neuromodulation device cleared by the FDA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as an adjunct to standard-of-care therapies.

In clinics across the U.S., Prism for PTSD is helping patients learn to regulate brain activity associated with PTSD symptoms in an engaging and personalized experience. Several of the new clinics offering Prism include Breakthru Psychiatric Solutions (Sandy Springs and Alpharetta, GA), Forensic & Clinical Psychiatry (Seattle, WA), and Institute for Advanced Psychiatry (Fort Worth, TX).



Kirk Thelander, Chief Commercial Officer at GMH said, "Amid the growing shortage of mental healthcare clinicians, expanding access to effective treatments in clinics nationwide remains a top priority for our team. GMH is committed to bringing Prism to clinics to support a full spectrum of PTSD patients looking for a treatment that does not require taking additional medications or re-experiencing trauma, especially in the wake of regional traumatic events and natural disasters."



Prism for PTSD demonstrated excellent outcomes in its pivotal trial, published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Psychiatry Research . In the study, 67% of patients exhibited clinically significant symptom improvement, with response rates exceeding 80% in certain sub-populations. Mild side effects, such as headaches, dizziness, and fatigue were transient, and resolved without the need for intervention. A new analysis of the data recently presented at the International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies demonstrated significant effect across all PTSD symptom clusters.



About GrayMatters Health

GrayMatters Health

(GMH)

is the first company to develop and market a self-neuromodulation treatment based on proprietary digital biomarkers of brain regions associated with mental disorders. GMH's award-winning, FDA-cleared Prism for PTSDTM uses the amygdala-based biomarker to help patients learn to regulate brain activity associated with PTSD. The company is collaborating with leading mental health institutions to evaluate Prism for additional psychiatric disorders.

GMH's core patented technology has been extensively researched and featured across peer-reviewed publications, led by Professor Talma Hendler, MD, PhD and her team at Tel Aviv University.

Logo:



SOURCE GrayMatters Health Ltd.

