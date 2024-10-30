MOOG® Unveils New Constant Velocity Axles

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Robust Engineering and Premium Materials Ensure Long-Lasting Performance.









SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOOG® is excited to announce the launch of its new line of Constant Velocity (CV) Axles, designed for performance and reliability. This product line from MOOG, The Problem Solver, aims to provide automotive professionals and enthusiasts with solutions that meet their rigorous standards.



MOOG's premium CV axles are engineered with high-quality materials and undergo rigorous testing to ensure a precise fit across various vehicle models. These CV axles feature durable neoprene boots that help prevent dirt and moisture intrusion, heat-treated components for increased strength, and high-quality grease to provide optimal lubrication.

“MOOG CV Axles represent MOOG's commitment to providing problem-solving solutions,” said Thomas Galla, Senior Product Manager at DRiV.“Our technician focus inspired the product design to be easy to install with an axle nut and inboard bolts included in each kit (where required), making vehicle maintenance a hassle-free experience.”

The new CV Axles are compatible with a broad range of vehicle models, ensuring a fit for many applications. Notable compatible vehicles include the 2007-2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV (Front) with part number 10H002, boasting a vehicle in operation (VIO) of approximately 9,710,288; the 2003-2009 Lexus GX470 (Front) with part number 14H002, which has a VIO of around 4,998,289; and the 2002-2006 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 (Front) featuring part number 10H001 and a VIO of about 6,233,229. This extensive compatibility highlights MOOG's dedication to providing comprehensive solutions for a range of automotive needs.

About MOOG

MOOG, The Problem Solver, is a trusted leader in the automotive aftermarket, known for its exceptional quality and innovation. With a commitment to delivering reliable solutions, MOOG has earned a reputation for producing high-performance steering and suspension parts that meet the evolving needs of automotive professionals and enthusiasts. Backed by extensive research and development, MOOG continuously strives to enhance vehicle handling, safety, and overall driving experience.

