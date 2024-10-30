N-RG CLADDING WINS EXCELLENCE IN CONSTRUCTION AWARD FROM ASSOCIATED BUILDERS AND CONTRACTORS OF CENTRAL FLORIDA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elevation shot of Malachowsky Hall at the University of Florida demonstrates the ever-changing undulation and play of shadows cast by the volumetric design of the aluminum panels. Photo Credit: N-RG Cladding

The completed UF Malachowsky Hall. "N-RG Cladding LLC was definitively the right choice for aiding in the design, manufacture, and installation of this exceptional facade." - James Marini, operations manager – Ajax. Photo Credit: N-RG Cladding

N-RG Cladding Logo, Apopka, Fla.

Local Trade Association Recognizes Company for its Work on Malachowsky Hall at The University of Florida

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- N-RG Cladding , a leading provider of cladding solutions for commercial buildings, announced today that it received an Excellence in Construction Award from the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Central Florida for its work on the Malachowsky Data Science and Information Technology (DSIT) Lecture Hall at the University of Florida (UF).

Malachowsky Hall, named for NVIDIA co-founder and UF alumnus Chris Malachowsky, is a state-of-the-art facility on the UF campus in Gainesville, Fla. Its cutting-edge design and technology focus reflects the innovation and research-driven curriculum of the university. The building's modern facade, which contrasts with the traditional architecture of the surrounding campus, symbolizes UF's commitment to advancement in data science and technology.

“We are incredibly proud to have been the design-assist partner and to carry out the construction scope for such an iconic exterior project at the University of Florida,” said Yuri Melnichenko, chief operating officer at N-RG Cladding.“Winning the Excellence in Construction Award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and showcases the future of construction technology, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this transformation.”

N-RG's innovative approach to prefabrication allowed it to complete the installation of all wall units and cladding ahead of schedule. The meticulous planning and collaboration between N-RG, BCJ Architects, and Ajax Construction ensured that the project met UF's unique aesthetic and structural demands.

The successful completion of Malachowsky Hall has already garnered attention within the architectural and construction communities, with the project featured at Facades+ conferences in Texas and Florida. N-RG Cladding's involvement has also led to new opportunities, including three upcoming projects on the UF campus.

About N-RG Cladding:

N-RG Cladding is an industry leader in the design, fabrication, and installation of prefabricated wall systems. With a commitment to innovation, precision, and sustainability, N-RG has delivered high-quality cladding solutions across the Southeast United States. From design assist to project completion, N-RG is dedicated to exceeding client expectations and setting new standards in construction technology.

