Experience Halloween @ Emirates Park Zoo & Resort - Creepy Carnival
Date
10/30/2024 7:07:42 AM
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Tickets for just AED 55!
Event: Creepy Carnival
Location: Emirates Park Zoo & Resort
Dates: October 31 to November 2
Ticket Price: Just AED 55
Abu Dhabi – 30th October 2024: The Creepy Carnival is your ultimate Halloween destination, where spooktacular fun awaits you at Emirates Park Zoo and Resort.
Join us to experience a hauntingly magical atmosphere as you encounter over 1,500 animals, spooky mascots, Halloween-themed dances, and groove to the beats of African drummers-plus much more!
Guests in costume can look forward to a special surprise, while everyone can enjoy complimentary face painting to add a spooky touch to their look. Keep an eye out for our Halloween-inspired mascots, ready to make your visit even more thrilling. Savor Halloween-inspired food available for purchase.
The Creepy Carnival promises a festive blend of frightful fun and enchanting entertainment for all ages. Don't miss out on the spooktacular excitement!
MENAFN30102024003092003082ID1108833076
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.