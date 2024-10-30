Experience Halloween @ Emirates Park Zoo & Resort - Creepy Carnival

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Tickets for just AED 55!

Event: Creepy Carnival

Location: Emirates Park Zoo & Resort

Dates: October 31 to November 2

Ticket Price: Just AED 55

Abu Dhabi – 30th October 2024: The Creepy Carnival is your ultimate Halloween destination, where spooktacular fun awaits you at Emirates Park Zoo and Resort.

Join us to experience a hauntingly magical atmosphere as you encounter over 1,500 animals, spooky mascots, Halloween-themed dances, and groove to the beats of African drummers-plus much more!

Guests in costume can look forward to a special surprise, while everyone can enjoy complimentary face painting to add a spooky touch to their look. Keep an eye out for our Halloween-inspired mascots, ready to make your visit even more thrilling. Savor Halloween-inspired food available for purchase.

The Creepy Carnival promises a festive blend of frightful fun and enchanting entertainment for all ages. Don't miss out on the spooktacular excitement!