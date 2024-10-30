BIO-TECHNE RELEASES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2025 RESULTS

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) today reported its results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2024.

First Quarter FY2025 Highlights



First quarter organic revenue increased by 4% (5% reported) to $289.5 million.



GAAP per share (EPS) was $0.21 versus $0.31 one year ago. Delivered adjusted EPS of $0.42 compared to $0.41 one year ago.



Continued adoption and utilization across the Diagnostics & Spatial Biology ("DSS"), formerly Diagnostics & Genomics, portfolio led to 14% organic segment growth (14% reported).

Continued uptake of our cell and gene therapy workflow solutions, including strong growth in our GMP reagent offerings.

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted net earnings, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted tax rate, organic growth, adjusted operating margin, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed later in this press release under the heading "Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures." A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

"The start to fiscal 2025 was largely consistent with our expectations, as a high-level of execution by the Bio-Techne team drove continued momentum across our Diagnostics & Spatial Biology segment," said Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "This was augmented by strong results in our cell and gene therapy business, including robust growth in our GMP reagent portfolio. The strength in cell and gene therapy, combined with favorable year-to-date funding dynamics, gives us increased confidence in the forthcoming recovery in our biotech end market."

Kelderman added, "Our growth pillars, as well as our core portfolio, continue to outperform in what has proven to be a prolonged period of challenges facing the industry. The high value this novel portfolio brings to our research and clinical diagnostics customers positions the business for an even stronger future. We remain focused on delivering the solutions our customers rely on to catalyze advances in science and medicine while creating value for all our stakeholders."

First Quarter Fiscal 2025

Revenue

Net sales for the first quarter increased 5% to $289.5 million. Organic growth was 4% compared to the prior year, with foreign currency exchange impacting sales by approximately 1%. A business held-for-sale did not have a material impact.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP EPS was $0.21 per diluted share, versus $0.31 in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased 28% to $40.0 million, compared to $55.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. GAAP operating margin was 13.8%, compared to 20.2% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Current year GAAP operating margin was unfavorably impacted by restructuring and restructuring-related charges.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS increased to $0.42 per diluted share compared to $0.41 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased 4% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted operating margin was 29.0%, compared to 31.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted operating margin was impacted by product mix and re-instatement of incentive compensation accruals.

Segment Results

Management uses adjusted operating results to monitor and evaluate performance of the Company's business segments, as highlighted below.

Protein Sciences Segment

The Company's Protein Sciences segment is one of the world's leading suppliers of specialized proteins such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and reagents, to the biotechnology and academic research communities. Additionally, the segment provides an array of platforms useful in various areas of protein analysis.

Protein Sciences segment's first quarter fiscal 2025 net sales were $204.5 million, which remained flat from sales of $204.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. As of December 31, 2023, a business within the Protein Sciences Segment met the criteria as held-for-sale; this held-for-sale business has been excluded from the segment's fiscal 2025 operating results. The exclusion of first quarter of fiscal 2025 sales related to this held-for-sale business reduced sales by 1%. Organic growth for the segment was 1%, with foreign currency exchange having an immaterial impact. Protein Sciences segment's operating margin was 39.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 43.2% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The segment's operating margin decreased primarily due to product mix and re-instatement of incentive compensation accruals.

Diagnostics and Spatial Biology Segment (formerly Diagnostics and Genomics Segment)

The Company's Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment provides blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, immunoassays and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. The Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment also develops and provides spatial biology

products as well as exosome-based diagnostics for various pathologies, including prostate cancer.

The Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment's first quarter fiscal 2025 net sales were $83.2 million, an increase of 14% from $72.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Organic revenue growth was 14% for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, with foreign currency exchange having an immaterial impact. The Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment's operating margin was 5.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 0.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The segment's operating margin increased due to volume leverage and productivity initiatives, partially offset by re-instatement of incentive compensation accruals.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit ­techne.