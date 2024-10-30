Beecham Research Report Recognizes Lorawan® As The Leading LPWAN Technology For Smart Cities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)









LoRa Alliance® will Showcase the Technology's Impact on Urban Development during Smart Cities World (SCEWC) with Member Companies Browan Communications, iotech, Miromico, and Tata Communications ZENNER will join Tata Communications and the Alliance on the“IoT Connectivity & Data Insights to Enhance Urban Life” panel

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN ® standard for internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced that Beecham Research has published a comprehensive report titled Leveraging LoRaWAN for Smart Cities: Cost-Effective, Scalable, Sustainable Connectivity , highlighting LoRaWAN as the leading networking technology for smart cities. The report examines the increasing significance of connectivity in urban settings, underscoring how LoRaWAN offers a robust, economical and efficient infrastructure for various smart applications.

“Rising demand for smart city solutions is being driven by urbanization and the necessity for sustainable development,” said Alper Yegin, CEO of the LoRa Alliance.“As cities encounter challenges such as pollution, traffic congestion, waste management and energy efficiency, the adoption of IoT technologies powered by LoRaWAN can facilitate improved resource management and enhance the quality of life for residents. We look forward to showcasing the breadth and depth of LoRaWAN solutions for cities and how they support urban innovation at the upcoming SCEWC.”

The research included in the Leveraging LoRaWAN for Smart Cities report delineates LoRaWAN's primary advantages, including its long-range capabilities, low power consumption and cost-effectiveness. These attributes render it an optimal choice for cities aiming to enhance their infrastructure while effectively managing operational costs. Furthermore, the report highlights how LoRaWAN's capacity to support a diverse range of devices and sensors is essential for the successful implementation of smart-city initiatives.

“As municipalities continue to explore digital transformation strategies, LoRaWAN is becoming an essential component in the evolution of smarter urban environments,” said Robin Duke-Woolley, CEO and Chief Analyst of Beecham Research.“This report seeks to provide clear insights for city planners, technology providers and policymakers on the increasingly broad range of areas where LoRaWAN is already being used in urban environments in all regions worldwide. The potential is very large.”

The Leveraging LoRaWAN for Smart Cities: Cost-Effective, Scalable, Sustainable Connectivity report, part of Beecham Research's LoRaWAN Sector Reports Series, is available via free download .

SMART CITY EXPO WORLD CONGRESS 2024

The LoRa Alliance also announced that it will be exhibiting at Smart City Expo World Congress 2024 , in Stand B155 in Hall 3, near the main Congress stage. Together with Browan, iotech, Miromico and Tata Communications, the Alliance will bring the Beecham report to life, showcasing LoRaWAN deployments and how the technology is being used in the latest market-ready urban solutions. Additionally, the following LoRa Alliance members are exhibiting at the show: ABB, Adeunis, Advantech, Alpha Omega Technology, Amazon Web Services, BH Technologies, Decentlab, G2 Mirusatori SRL, Honeywell, IotSens, Itron, Requea, Seeed Studio, and Watteco.

ONSITE PRESENTATIONS

LoRa Alliance and member experts from ZENNER and Tata Communications will host a panel titled“IoT Connectivity & Data Insights to Enhance Urban Life” that will explore connected cities' opportunities to launch IoT sensors, devices and deployments for a variety of use cases to gather and send real-time data insights over LoRaWAN networks. The discussion will cover the IoT connectivity standard LoRaWAN, enabling and providing the connectivity sending the data and how to leverage the technology to make positive impacts in smart cities. The discussion will address how to get started, deployment requirements and what sort of solutions to deploy to enhance urban life. Join us Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 16:20 to 16:50 in the Orange Agora room in Hall 2.



ONSITE DEMONSTRATIONS



Browan Communications will showcase its smart-warehouse safety solution, a smart collision-prevention system using state-of-the-art LoRaWAN technology to monitor the movements of warehouse personnel and forklifts. A combination of sensors and intelligent algorithms continuously analyzes the proximity between individuals and equipment. When potential collision risks are detected, the system issues timely alerts to warn both personnel and forklift operators, allowing them to take immediate corrective action to avoid accidents.

Miromico will show the miro Insight Lux, a transformative battery-less indoor room monitor designed specifically for smart-city applications. It addresses critical challenges in urban environments, such as managing temperature, humidity, and CO2 levels in public buildings and shared spaces. Insight Lux reduces operational costs and environmental impact-key priorities for smart-city initiatives. This innovation helps municipalities save on maintenance expenses and fosters sustainability by minimizing waste.

iotech is a licensed IoT network operator in Saudi Arabia, providing seamless network connectivity and end-to-end solutions, including data hosting and management. The company will showcase its cutting-edge technologies that drive smart-city innovations, enhancing urban living through secure, efficient and scalable IoT solutions. Tata Communications will present its unified IoT platform for smart cities, showcasing several applications. Its smart lighting solution is designed specifically for municipal authorities, enabling them to save energy and operational expenses while reducing overall carbon footprint. The company also provides a parking solution that simplifies the process of locating and monitoring parking space availability. Additionally, the end-to-end utilities solution enables the collection of usage data for water and gas. Finally, an integrated solution for video analytics monitors Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), traffic speed violations, garbage and littering, and more, thereby contributing to smarter urban management.

About LoRa Alliance ®

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both fixed and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 170 major mobile network operators globally, with connectivity available worldwide. More information: lora-alliance.org

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are registered marks.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kiterocket

Stephanie Quinn, LoRa Alliance PR, +1 480 316 8370, ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at