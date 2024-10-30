AFU Destroyed 33 Enemy Drones Overnight, 25 Were Lost Locally

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 30, the Defense Forces destroyed 33 enemy drones, and another 25 were lost locally.

This was reported in Telegram by the Air Force of the of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

According to the report, from 20:00 on October 29, the enemy struck a private sector in the Sumy region with a missile of an unspecified type from the Belgorod region, also attacked with 62 Shahed-type strike UAVs and unspecified drones from the directions of Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia. Enemy tactical is constantly launching guided aerial bomb on the frontline territory in the Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk sectors.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

“As of 07:00, 33 enemy UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipro, Sumy, Chernihiv and Poltava regions. 25 drones were lost in the area. The information is being clarified and updated,” the statement said.

As a reminder, during the night attack on Kyiv, drone fragments hit a high-rise building, causing a fire on three floors. Nine people have been reported injured.