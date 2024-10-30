عربي


One Killed, Ten Injured In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region In Past Day

10/30/2024 5:13:31 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders killed one resident of the Donetsk region over the past day, October 29.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“On October 29, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Sukhi Yaly. Another 10 people were wounded in the region over the day,” he said.

Read also: Nine people, including 11-year-old girl, injured in nighttime attack on Kyiv

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,845 people have been killed and 6,361 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, 12,000 residents, including 57 children, remained in the frontline Pokrovsk.

UkrinForm

