One Killed, Ten Injured In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region In Past Day

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“On October 29, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Sukhi Yaly. Another 10 people were wounded in the region over the day,” he said.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,845 people have been killed and 6,361 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, 12,000 residents, including 57 children, remained in the frontline Pokrovsk.