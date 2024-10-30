Enemy Strikes On Kherson Region Leave Three Killed, 15 Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 29, three people were killed and 15 others in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional state administration, wrote this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Antonivka, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Zelenivka, Chornobaivka, Sadove, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Mykilske, Beryslav, Dudchany, Zolota Balka, Lvove and Kherson came under enemy fire and airstrikes.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military hit critical infrastructure facilities, an educational institution, a shop and residential areas of the settlements.

In particular, three multi-storey buildings and 30 private houses, gas pipelines, garages, buses and private cars were damaged.

Three people were killed and 15 others were injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, a 61-year-old man was killed in a mortar attack on the village of Lvove in the Kherson region.