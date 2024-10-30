Victory Plan And Russian Frozen Assets: Yermak Meets With Blinken

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss Ukraine's Victory Plan, the battlefield situation and frozen Russian assets.

This is said in a statement published on the Ukrainian president's website , Ukrinform reports.

“Continuing the dialogue between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington. Andriy Yermak thanked the United States for its continued support and assistance to Ukraine. During the meeting, the parties engaged in a thorough discussion of the Victory Plan, the frontline situation, and the frozen Russian assets,” the statement says.

Head of PO : Russia must withdraw to positions by February 24 to start negotiations

Additional topics of discussion included the ongoing development of Ukraine's defensive capabilities against Russian aggression, the reinforcement of sanctions, and the involvement of the U.S. diplomatic efforts in implementing the Peace Formula to restore a just peace for Ukraine.

Specific focus was placed on Ukraine's advancement towards membership in the North Atlantic Alliance, along with the necessary steps to attain this objective.

Andriy Yermak and Antony Blinken also discussed U.S. support for Ukraine's energy system during the autumn and winter months, including the protection of critical infrastructure.

As reported, Andriy Yermak met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in the United States to discuss Ukraine's Victory Plan and the implementation of Ukraine's Peace Formula.

Photo: President's Office