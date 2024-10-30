Harris Calls To Turn The Page Of Trump Ahead Of US Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- US Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris called on Americans to "turn the page" of former president and current elections rival Donald Trump.

In her speech late Tuesday, performed less than a week until the presidential elections take place, Harris presented her forward-looking vision in putting the country before party and self, to address the priorities of the American people.

She outlined the choice between Trump, who would be fixated on himself and his "enemies list" if he returns to office, and her focus on a "to-do list" of priorities that includes lowering costs and working for the American people.

"Donald Trump is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and out for unchecked power. I am here tonight to say that's not who we are," Harris said in front of over 75,000 people.

She added that "when I am president, we will quickly remove those who arrive here unlawfully, prosecute the cartels, and give border patrol the support they need. And I will work with Congress to pass immigration reform, including an earned path to citizenship for hardworking immigrants like farmworkers and Dreamers."

Meanwhile, the Vice President noted that "World leaders know that Trump is an easy mark. He's easy to manipulate with flattery and favors. That is why autocrats like Putin and Kim Jong Un are rooting for him. I will always uphold our security and ensure that the United States remains a champion of liberty around the world." (end)

asj













MENAFN30102024000071011013ID1108832596