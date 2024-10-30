Kuwait Amir Welcomes King Of Bhutan
10/30/2024 5:10:41 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received visiting King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace on Wednesday.
Senior state officials were present at the reception. (end)
