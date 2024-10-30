Kuwait Amir Welcomes King Of Bhutan

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received visiting King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace on Wednesday. Senior state officials were present at the reception. (end) mt

