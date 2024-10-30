Israeli Occupation Attack Kills One In S. Lebanon
Date
10/30/2024 5:10:41 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- At least one person was killed and several others injured in an Israeli Occupation attack on Mazraat Sinai, South Lebanon, on Wednesday.
According to the Lebanese news agency (NNA), a drone attack targeted a family of 15, who were picking olives in the area, adding that among the injured were children.
Meanwhile, NNA said that the Israeli occupation forces continued attempts to move forward from the east and south sides of Khiam town, as fighting with heavy machine guns and shells brokeout last night.
It added that the Israeli occupation forces also launched air raids along Litani river in Khardali area. (end)
ayb

