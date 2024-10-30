PDP MLA Waheed Para Demands End Of Reservation Policy In J & K, Terms It 'Unjust'

In a post on X, Para said the J&K PSC 2023 results had only 40 per cent of candidates selected on“open merit,” despite more than 70 per cent of the state population being in the unreserved category.

He was commenting on the candidates called for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination 2023.

According to a list, out of 71 candidates called for the medical exam, 42 belong to reserved categories.

“The government must scrap this unjust policy against merit and ensure reservations reflect true population proportions,” Para, an MLA from Pulwama, said.

“J&K's youth deserves inclusion, not exclusion. This isn't limited to jobs but compromising long term (sic) quality and competence in all institutions,” the president of the party' youth wing added.

