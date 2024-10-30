Russia Conducts Nuclear Attack Simulation Drill

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Russian President Vladimir has ordered a nuclear attack simulation exercise amid escalating“geopolitical tensions.”

On Tuesday, October 30, in a televised address, Putin officially directed that the military exercise be conducted to enhance the coordination and capability of commanders in utilizing nuclear weapons.

Putin described the nuclear attack simulation as a“deterrent strategy,” adding that Russia is not seeking an arms race.

In his televised address, the Russian president emphasized the importance of maintaining modern strategic forces that are“always battle-ready” in the face of increasing geopolitical tensions and new threats.

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov characterized the military exercise as a practice for the country's offensive forces to respond to an“enemy” nuclear attack.

According to Agence France-Presse, Belousov stated that“strategic offensive forces are prepared to launch a massive nuclear strike in response to an enemy's nuclear attack.”

In recent months, Putin has reiterated that the potential use of nuclear weapons remains an option in the event of a large-scale airstrike, leaving open the door for a nuclear response to any significant aerial attack.

This ongoing posturing highlights Russia's readiness to escalate its military response amid growing geopolitical tensions, signaling a concerning shift in strategic defense planning.

