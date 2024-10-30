Qatar's MICE Sector Set To Unite Industries And Drive Economic Growth

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In a further display of Qatar's evolution into a MICE sector powerhouse, Visit Qatar, the official promoting the country as a premier destination, hosted a with multiple players from the sector on October 6, 2024.

And with the objective of providing local stakeholders with the necessary tools to better position Qatar as a premier destination for business events, Qatar Tourism, the entity responsible for planning, regulating, and promoting the tourism industry, is ramping up its efforts to support the local MICE industry to meet international standards and demand.

It recently made a splash at Global Exhibitions Day (GED), launched by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, with H E Saad Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, in attendance.

As reported by The Peninsula, Al Kharji stated that Qatar's MICE industry is“supported by well-advanced infrastructure, a business-friendly ecosystem, and state-of-the-art venues,” all of which provide options for the country to continue developing and consolidating in the sector.

And the MICE sector will have another strong showing this November 20 at Barahat Msheireb as The Business Year hosts the Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference 2024: Investing in the Future.

The Business Year is a global media group that has been providing investors, businesses, and governments with first-hand insights into the world's most dynamic markets for over 15 years.

The event will be held in collaboration with Msheireb Properties, which is dedicated to transforming living spaces in a way that enriches the quality of life, and this collaboration further underscores its commitment to transforming Qatar into a vibrant hub for investment and innovation.

At the event, Eng. Irene Vidal, CEO of FMM, will share her expertise on the facility management industry, providing attendees with valuable insights on the development of this sector during the conference's second panel, which will be on the topic of innovation and sustainability.

Additionally, Enbat Holdings, which will be the event's Sustainability Partner, will leverage its capacities as a leading Qatari vegan company to reduce the conference's environmental footprint.

The Qatar Research Development and Innovation Council (QRDI), the event's Innovation Sponsor, will also provide insights into the development of Qatar as a hub for R&D efforts across multiple economic sectors, further showcasing how events such as the Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference can foster discussions among different industries, create synergies, and support Qatar's economic growth.

In addition to these key partners, Mohamed Bin Hamad Holding, one of Qatar's most significant family-led companies with activities in a variety of sectors, will also be present at the event as one of its sponsors, a testament to the capacity and reach the Qatari MICE industry has to uplift the country's many stakeholders.

These key figures, along with high-level representatives from across the Qatari economy and the GCC-Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and the UAE are set to be represented-will gather in one place to explore how innovation, investment, and sustainability all intersect to establish the best way forward for economic development in the region.

The Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference 2024: Investing in the Future will also serve as an introduction to The Business Year's upcoming tenth annual economic report on the local economy, The Business Year: Qatar 2025.