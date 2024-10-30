Sheletsee Cushion By Sheletsee Wins Bronze In A' Packaging Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sheletsee Cushion

Innovative cosmetic packaging design inspired by exquisite silk satin recognized for its unique blend of Eastern aesthetics and functionality

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected design competitions , has announced Sheletsee as a Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category for their exceptional work titled "Sheletsee Cushion". This recognition highlights the significance of the A' Packaging Design Awards within the packaging industry, positioning it as a prestigious accolade that celebrates innovation, creativity, and excellence in packaging design.The Sheletsee Cushion packaging design showcases the brand's commitment to meeting the needs and preferences of Eastern women while aligning with current trends in the cosmetic packaging industry. By incorporating elements of Eastern culture and aesthetics, such as the smooth and delicate texture of silk satin, Sheletsee has created a packaging design that not only offers a pleasurable visual and tactile experience but also symbolizes the product's ability to provide a silky smooth finish for the skin.The award-winning design stands out for its unique blend of aesthetics and functionality. The glossy top cover, featuring three fluid lines, replicates the lustrous appearance of silk satin, while the rounded shape evokes the image of a moon reflected in water, highlighting the grace and beauty of Eastern women. The packaging's varied elegant colors allow for easy differentiation between products for different skin types, enhancing user convenience and brand identity.This prestigious recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as a testament to Sheletsee's dedication to innovation and excellence in cosmetic packaging design. The award not only validates the brand's design philosophy but also inspires the team to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and functionality in future projects, further contributing to the advancement of the packaging industry as a whole.Sheletsee Cushion was designed by the talented team at Sheletsee, including CHUN XUE Creative Design, Xiang Tian, Jinbo Xiong, Youpeng Sun, and Weiqiang Zhu, who collaborated to bring this innovative packaging design to life.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Sheletsee Cushion packaging design at:/ada-winner-design?ID=156382About SheletseeSheletsee is a comprehensive beauty enterprise based in Shanghai, China, focusing on cosmetics brand incubation, research and development, marketing, and operation. The company is committed to building the world's top domestic cosmetics brand by closely integrating the cutting-edge forces of skin science, biology, botany, and cytology. Guided by consumer demand, Sheletsee creates natural, safe, high-quality, and effective makeup products that address the specific skin concerns of Chinese people. With a digital operation model and a multi-channel, multi-mode, and multimedia strategy, Sheletsee aims to bring beauty brands with distinctive Oriental characteristics to the international market, allowing the beauty of the East to bloom worldwide.About SheletseeSheletsee is a comprehensive beauty enterprise based in Shanghai, China, focusing on cosmetics brand incubation, research and development, marketing, and operation. The company is committed to building the world's top domestic cosmetics brand by closely integrating the cutting-edge forces of skin science, biology, botany, and cytology. Guided by consumer demand, Sheletsee creates natural, safe, high-quality, and effective makeup products that address the specific skin concerns of Chinese people. With a digital operation model and a multi-channel, multi-mode, and multimedia strategy, Sheletsee aims to bring beauty brands with distinctive Oriental characteristics to the international market, allowing the beauty of the East to bloom worldwide.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes packaging designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. These designs are acknowledged for their innovative use of materials and technology, as well as their potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs in the Packaging Design category are selected based on criteria such as innovation, sustainability, eco-friendliness, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, material choice, user convenience, brand identity reflection, market competitiveness, cost-effectiveness, safety measures, packaging durability, cultural relevance, social impact, originality, uniqueness, technical excellence, ergonomic design, product protection, information clarity, adaptability, and versatility, as well as the inclusion of technology. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to outstanding packaging designs that showcase a remarkable blend of creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes and promotes excellence in packaging design. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes entries from innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking design agencies, leading packaging manufacturers, and influential brands from around the world. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a panel of expert jury members, consisting of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics, evaluate the entries based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Packaging Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional packaging design capabilities. Winning this award not only validates the designer's skills and innovation but also contributes to the advancement of the packaging industry as a whole. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place by recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.