'Turkish-Qatari Relations Becoming Model Of International Cooperation'

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of Türkiye to Qatar H E Dr. Mustafa Goksu has said that Turkish-Qatari relations have strengthened significantly in recent years, becoming a model for regional and international cooperation.

He was addressing an event to mark the Republic Day of Türkiye yesterday. The Republic Day of Turkiye celebration was attended by Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan Bin Abdullah Al Ghanem, of Endowments and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al-Ghanim, Minister of Commerce and H E Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, Director of Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Ibrahim Youssef Fakhroo, Ambassador of the State of Eritrea and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps H E Ali Ibrahim among other dignitaries and Turkish nationals.

The Ambassador said that the Republic Day of Türkiye represents not only a historical milestone but a reaffirmation of our dedication to the national principles established by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades during the heroic struggle for independence.“This anniversary also reaffirms our commitment to a strong democracy, a prosperous economy, and a cohesive society.”

On Türkiye Qatar ties, he said:“I am proud and confident to affirm that our bilateral relations have reached new heights, characterized by strategic and sustainable dimensions under the guidance of H E President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his brother Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.”

“The development of relations between Türkiye and Qatar led to the establishment of the Supreme Strategic Committee (SSC) in 2014, the highest-level bilateral mechanism between Türkiye and Qatar. So far, more than one hundred (108) agreements have been signed between our two countries, covering various political, commercial, economic, military, and other sectors.”

He said that the 10th Meeting of the SSC will be held in Ankara, Türkiye, before the end of this year, where more agreements are expected to be signed.

“Türkiye and Qatar have been, and will always remain, an exemplary model of solidarity, standing side by side in both hardship and prosperity, for the sake of stability and security in the region and for humanity as a whole.”

The Ambassador said that the war in Gaza has resulted in a major humanitarian tragedy.“The region faces unprecedented tensions, deep political uncertainty, and existential challenges the region is experiencing today stem from the ongoing war by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people in Gaza, which has now spread to our brotherly Lebanon. A year of destruction and genocide continues under the failure of the international community to stop this brutal war, which has violated all values that unite humanity.”

He said that Türkiye continues to work tirelessly to halt the war and ensure uninterrupted humanitarian aid access.“Türkiye's foreign policy is deeply committed to finding a solution to this ongoing conflict, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan continues his communications with the foreign ministers of the Arab-Islamic Contact Group on Gaza.”

He added:“We also appreciate the significant efforts of the State of Qatar in mediation and humanitarian aid, and to all countries that contributing to easing the conflict and mitigating the severity of this major crisis, which threatens to engulf the entire region.”