Amerigo Vespucci Visit Highlights Old Doha Port's Role As Global Maritime Hub

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Amerigo Vespucci's visit to Doha symbolises a deep respect for maritime traditions and highlights Old Doha Port's role in preserving and celebrating Qatar's seafaring legacy, the port's CEO, Mohamed Abdulla al-Mulla, has said.

The presence of the Italian naval training ship in Doha from December 18 to 21 during Qatar's National Day celebrations was recognised as a significant event that underscored the increasingly strong relationship between the two nations.

“Such events serve as platforms for cultural exchange, allowing the local community and international visitors to engage with global maritime practices. They foster international co-operation by building diplomatic bridges and promoting mutual understanding through shared maritime experiences,” al-Mulla told Gulf Times.

He said the presence of Italian ambassador to Qatar Paolo Toschi further cemented the visit's importance, noting that the vessel's arrival was a testament to the strong cultural and diplomatic ties between Qatar and Italy.

Al-Mulla pointed out that hosting of high-profile events such as the visit of Amerigo Vespucci also reflects Old Doha Port's dedication to promoting international cultural connections.

The public had the chance to experience the rich programme of cultural events at Villaggio Italia, an exposition that forms part of Vespucci's maiden call to Qatar showcasing Italian culture and excellence. It included movies, concerts and a display of design and other creative industries.

Citing the remarkable transformation of the port from a historic maritime hub into a premier destination for international events and tourism, al-Mulla said it has been strategically developed into five distinct areas: Mina District, Containers Yard, Super-yacht Marina, The Terminal, and Mina Parks. Each zone contributes to a rich blend of heritage, culture, and modern amenities.

He noted that the inaugural Qatar Boat Show this year attracted more than 20,000 attendees and showcased 495 brands, demonstrating the port's ability to accommodate large-scale international events.

Al-Mulla said the port has become a versatile, multi-purpose venue, hosting a diverse array of events, including the World Aquatics Championships, the World Arabian Horse Championships, the Qatar Kite Festival 2024, and the Coffee, Tea, and Chocolate Festival.

He said the port's ongoing innovation, dedication to cultural preservation, and seamless integration of modern amenities has redefined its role, not just as a historic site but as a global landmark for events, tourism, and cultural exchange. This, he stressed, firmly establishes itself as a significant player in Qatar's vision to become a leading maritime hub.

