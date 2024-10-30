Zee Media Corporation Limited Rewards Employees With 50% Festive Advance On Variable Pay For FY 2024-25

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) As Diwali illuminates the season with hope and new beginnings, Zee Corporation Limited (ZMCL) has made a significant announcement aimed at bringing cheer to its workforce. In a show of support and appreciation, ZMCL has approved a 50% advance on the annual Variable Pay (VPay) for the current fiscal year (FY 2024-25), giving eligible employees a festive boost. This one-time initiative will be disbursed alongside October salaries on October 30, 2024, highlighting the company's commitment to celebrating employees' efforts and creating an atmosphere of optimism and resilience.



The festive advance will be available to all ZMCL employees with a Variable Pay (VPay) component, provided they joined on or before September 30, 2024, and remain active on ZMCL's rolls at the time of payout. Those hired between April 1 and September 30, 2024, will receive a pro-rated advance based on their annual VPay entitlement, per their individual terms. The advance, distributed with October salaries and adjusted against the final VPay payout at the fiscal year-end, reflects ZMCL's appreciation for each employee's contribution to the company's growth. Employees departing before December 31, 2024, will have the advance deducted from their final settlement, while regular VPay assessment and disbursal will resume as scheduled at the fiscal close.



Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating,“At ZMCL, we believe our employees are at the heart of our success, and this Diwali, we wanted to show our appreciation in a meaningful way. By advancing a portion of their annual Variable Pay, we hope to enable our team to celebrate the season with added confidence and joy. Together, we look forward to a promising year ahead, fueled by resilience and shared ambition.”



This Diwali announcement from Zee Media Corporation Limited brings a positive start to the festive season, underscoring the company's commitment to fostering a supportive workplace culture that values and rewards dedication. This festive advance is a meaningful gesture to energize employees as ZMCL embraces a forward-looking approach, building on its successes and reaffirming its dedication to employee well-being for a productive year ahead.



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 18 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.

User :- Nicole Fernandes

Email :...