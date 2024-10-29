Jordan Calls Arab League Emergency Meeting Following Israeli Knesset's Law Against UNRWA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 29 (Petra) -- Jordan Tuesday called for an Arab League emergency meeting to discuss a response to the laws passed by the Israeli Knesset that restrict the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) operations in occupied Palestinian territories.Jordan called for discussing actions rejecting the Israeli Knesset's "invalid" laws and measures and to mobilise international support to confront and invalidate them.Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah said the Jordanian ambassador in Cairo and the permanent representative to the Arab League were directed to address the General Secretariat of the League to hold an emergency meeting of the Council of the Arab League at the level of permanent delegates as soon as possible to discuss the mechanism of joint Arab action to confront "these illegal laws."Qudah said calling for a meeting is part of a series of measures and communications Jordan is taking in coordination with Arab countries to counter the Israeli actions against Palestinians.He warned of the "disastrous fallout of the continuation of the campaign of false Israeli allegations and measures aimed at politically assassinating UNRWA and obstructing its efforts to provide its basic services and humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in light of the unprecedented catastrophe caused by the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the escalating measures in the West Bank and East Jerusalem."Qudah said Jordan is coordinating with Arab countries to take action to ensure the protection of the Palestinians and UN organisations and relief agencies, especially UNRWA.The Ministry issued a statement Monday condemning the Israeli Knesset's approval of draft laws restricting UNRWA's activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.