Crown Prince Meets Saudi Crown Prince In Riyadh

Riyadh, Oct. 29 (Petra) His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the prime of Saudi Arabia.The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Future Initiative conference, covered the brotherly ties between the two countries and peoples, with Crown Prince Al Hussein expressing pride in the deep-rooted relations, as well as keenness to bolster cooperation, especially in economic and investment fields.Discussions also addressed current developments, and the need to step up efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.Jordan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Haitham Abu Al Foul, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.From the Saudi side, attendees included Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Transport Minister Saleh Al Jasser, and Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Nayef Al Sudairi, as well as a number of senior officials.