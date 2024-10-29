India Sends 30 Tonnes Of Essential Medical Supplies To Palestine

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhitr Jaiswal shared a post on X and stated,“India's support to the people of Palestine continues. Extending humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies comprising essential life-saving and anti-cancer drugs to Palestine.”

Last week, India sent its first tranche of assistance for the people of Palestine through UNRWA, which includes 30 tonnes of medicine and food items.

“India sends humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA),” Mr Jaiswal said on X.

“The first tranche of assistance, comprising 30 tons of medicine and food items has departed today. The consignment includes a wide range of essential medicines and surgical supplies, dental products, general medical items and high-energy biscuits,” the post added.

Notably, India has long supported a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. PM Modi was one of the first global leaders to condemn the horrific terror attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7 and repeatedly expressed concerns over the deteriorating situation in Gaza.

India also sent humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza as part of its commitment. In July, India released the first installment of 2.5 million dollars to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, UNRWA, for Palestine refugees for the year 2024-25.

Last month, UNRWA said people in Gaza are living in“inhumane” conditions.

The agency said on the social media platform X that piles of waste are accumulating in central Gaza, while sewage water is leaking into the streets.

“Families have no choice but to live next to this accumulated waste, exposing them to foul odours and the imminent risk of a health disaster,” the UNWRA added. The UN agency called for an immediate ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Israel's parliament has passed a law banning the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), a move branded“outrageous” by the humanitarian organisation, Al Jazeera reported.

The ban will significantly restrict UNRWA's activities across occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

The move comes as the 24-day Israeli siege of northern Gaza has killed more than 1,000 Palestinians, destroying neighbourhoods and wiping out entire families.

