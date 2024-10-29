Iberian Space Partnership: Spain And Portugal Unite For Aerospace Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Spain and Portugal have united to form the Iberian Space Partnership. This alliance brings together Satlantis Microsats SA from Spain with CEiiA and Geosat from Portugal and Spain.



The collaboration aims to boost the space sector in both countries. The partnership was officially launched in Matosinhos, Portugal. High-ranking officials from both nations attended the signing ceremony.



Luis Montenegro, Portugal 's Prime Minister, was present at the event. Spain's of and Tourism, Jordi Hereu, participated remotely.



This cooperation marks a significant step for the Iberian aerospace industry. It focuses on developing advanced satellite technology for Earth observation. The alliance will invest €20 million in creating a network of satellites.



A key project of this partnership is the Garai satellite. It will combine high-resolution visible data with infrared and polarimetric capabilities. Geosat will operate this satellite, which is set to launch in January 2025.





Strengthening the European Space Sector

The Garai satellite serves as a precursor to the Atlantic Constellation Project. This initiative aims to monitor the Atlantic Ocean and address climate change issues. It showcases the growing importance of space technology in environmental management.



Both countries see this partnership as a way to strengthen their position in the European space sector. They hope to compete more effectively with other space-faring nations.



The collaboration could lead to new job opportunities and economic growth. The space industry has proven to be a lucrative investment.



Spanish officials claim that every euro invested in space yields a fourfold return to the economy. This partnership could therefore bring significant economic benefits to both countries.



The alliance will focus on developing services for various sectors. These include territory management, agriculture, and security. Such applications demonstrate the practical value of space technology in everyday life.



This partnership reflects a trend towards greater cooperation in the European space sector. It shows how countries can pool resources to achieve common goals.



In short, as the space industry continues to expand, this alliance could play a crucial role in shaping its future.

