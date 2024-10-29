Fuerza Regida's 'Don't Fall In Love Festival' Brings Sexy Red, Lil Baby & A Message Of Hope To San Bernardino

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Don't Fall In Love

A Benefit Event with Soccer, Children's Entertainment, and Top Artists to Support the San Bernardino Community

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fuerza Regida and its leader, Jesús Ortiz Paz (JOP), have partnered with the City of San Bernardino to create the“Don't Fall In Love” Festival, a benefit event designed to bring the community together for a day filled with entertainment, music, and recreational activities for all ages.On Saturday, November 2, the carnival will open from 9 a.m. thru 2 p.m., welcoming children and their families to enjoy a variety of attractions, including soccer fields, video games, and other kids' activities.As a special highlight, children will have the opportunity to take pictures with JOP and several soccer celebrities during this celebration.This event, known as the Community Fun Zone, has been organized in collaboration with local charities and soccer teams to provide a fun, accessible space for children in San Bernardino. With a mission to raise funds for the NOS Foundation and other community charities, the festival aims to serve as a symbol of hope and opportunity.The musical lineup includes renowned artists such as, Los Ángeles Azules, Luis R Conriquez, Lil Baby, Chino Pacas, Roberto Tapia, Larry Hernandez, Los Rieleros del Norte, Kodak Black, Xavi, Sexy Red, and more, offering attendees a diverse and unforgettable experience. Fuerza Regida, in collaboration with Bobby Dee Presents, is leading this initiative to make a positive impact.The“Don't Fall In Love” Festival will take place at the National Orange Show Event Center in San Bernardino, CA. Tickets are available at Frontgatetickets.For more information about the event, interviews, or press accreditation, please contact:Hispanic Press:Sharon Catalan...Paty Magallon...English Press:Patty Torres...###

