Ehealth, Inc. To Participate In The UBS Global Healthcare Conference

eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH ), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that Fran Soistman, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in investor meetings at the UBS Global Healthcare conference on
Tuesday, November 12th, 2024.
For additional information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with eHealth management, please reach out to your UBS representative or eHealth's investor relations contact.
About eHealth, Inc.
We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.
