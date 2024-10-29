I Peace Announces New Ipsc Lines To Reduce Immune Rejection Risk For U.S. Population

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

More than 100 million people in the US have this HLA-A haplotype

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading GMP cell CDMO I Peace, Inc. ( ), specializing in induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and iPSC-derived cell therapies,

announced that the company has successfully generated iPS cell lines that are homozygous for HLA A, C, and DPA1. Two clonal lines are available for cell therapy developers and companies as off-the-shelf products in both GMP and research-grade.

I Peace's new iPSC line was generated from a healthy 26-year-old Caucasian male with an A+ blood type. This new line is homozygous for HLA A, C, and DPA1.

More than 100 million people (35.91%) in the U.S. have this HLA A haplotype.

What it means to cell therapy development

When it comes to the transplantation of stem cells and stem cell products, HLA typing is crucial to ensure compatibility between the donor and recipient. Accurate HLA matching increases the likelihood of transplant success and helps minimize immune system rejection of the transplanted stem cells, reducing the risk of potentially life-threatening complications of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD). HLA typing is essential for identifying the most suitable donor and improving patient outcomes in stem cell transplantation.

While we believe autologous cell therapy is the ultimate form of iPSC-derived cell therapy, such therapies are still in their infancy, and it is expected to take some more time before they are readily available to people in general. The introduction of HLA homozygous iPSC line is an important development that can help materialize allogenic cell therapy with reduced immune rejection risk to tens of millions of the U.S. population until autologous cell therapies become readily available. It can also make cell therapy available for those with congenital gene disorders. This is a huge step forward to accelerate iPS cell-derived regenerative medicine.

I Peace is committed to providing high-quality cell products to its clients by regularly reviewing its processes and traceability procedures and training its staff members to maintain and constantly improve its product quality.

I Peace, inc.

I Peace, inc. globally develops sales of GMP iPS cells and entrusted manufacturing services of medical grade cells. The company was founded in 2015 by Koji Tanabe, a graduate of Professor Shinya Yamanaka's laboratory at Kyoto University and the second author of the paper that reported the successful establishment of the world's first human iPS cell line. Tanabe has been involved in iPS cell research since the early days of its development and is daily working on innovative technical development to make iPS cells accessible to everyone through I Peace, inc.

Our unique technology enables us to produce multiple donor-derived iPS cells in parallel without contamination concerns and to provide a large number of iPS cells at a reasonable price. We support drug discovery and cell medicine development by providing our iPS cell and other cell products as high-quality cell products that meet PMDA and FDA standards to pharmaceutical companies and cell medicine development companies. We are also promoting the production of iPS cells for individuals so that everyone in the world can prepare for the future by possessing his or her own iPS cells. We support pharmaceutical companies and cell medicine development companies so that cell medicine will be within the reach of patients as soon as possible. We aim for the earliest prevalence of regenerative medicine by establishing iPS cell banking services for individuals.

I Peace, Inc.

Founder & CEO: Koji Tanabe

Established: 2015

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California, U.S.A.

Subsidiary in Japan: I Peace, Ltd., Kyoto

iPS cell manufacturing base: Peace Engine Kyoto, Kyoto

Website:

