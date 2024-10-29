EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): Study

Pentixapharm Holding AG: US National Cancer Institute Starts Advanced Clinical Trial with PentixaFor

Berlin and Würzburg, Germany, October 29, 2024 – The National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the National Institute of and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), two highly respected research organizations belonging to the US government's National Institutes of Health (NIH), have started a clinical trial involving 77 patients to see if Pentixapharm's new radioactive tracer PentixaFor ([68Ga]Ga-PentixaFor) can make it easier to identify functional adrenal tumors through positron emission tomography (PET) scans. The FDA-endorsed and US-located investigator-initiated phase II study, conducted by Dr. Liza Lindenberg and Prof. Dr. Peter Choyke (Clinical Trial number: NCT06246357) investigates the performance of PentixaFor in subtyping hormone-secreting adenomas in people suffering from primary aldosteronism (PA) or hypercortisolism (Cushing ́s syndrome). The first patient was recently examined. Primary aldosteronism is among the most common causes of secondary hypertension, a disorder affecting tens of millions of people in the United States alone. In some subtypes PA can be cured completely through a short surgical intervention, so finding a reliable tool for accurate subtyping is important and potentially beneficial to a large segment of the population. In contrast, Cushing's syndrome, also described as hypercortisolism, is a rare endocrine disorder designated as an orphan disease that is caused by chronic exposure of the body's tissues to excess levels of cortisol. Pentixapharm itself is currently preparing a US-centric Phase III pivotal study to obtain marketing authorization for PentixaFor in PA. The work of the NCI/NIDDK will add to the global clinical evidence about the compound and make it easier to compile the necessary data. “We are pleased that the NIH investigate the clinical value of PentixaFor at its own initiative and see this as a token of confidence in the potential of CXCR4 targeting imaging in unexplored indications expanding market opportunities for PET/CT diagnostics. In our opinion, PentixaFor has broad potential as a novel imaging modality for adrenal diseases and could be particularly helpful for individuals grappling with primary aldosteronism-induced resistant hypertension or Cushing's disease,” stated Dr. Dirk Pleimes, Group CEO and Chief Medical Officer at Pentixapharm.

About Pentixapharm Pentixapharm is a clinical-stage biotech company discovering and developing novel targeted radiopharmaceuticals with its offices in Berlin and Würzburg, Germany. It is committed to developing CXCR4 ligand-based first-in-class radiopharmaceutical approaches with a clear commercial pathway for diagnostic and therapeutic programs in a number of hematological and solid cancers, as well as cardiovascular, endocrine and inflammatory diseases. PentixaFor (Gallium (68Ga) boclatixafortide) is an innovative PET tracer that specifically targets the chemokine-4 receptor (CXCR4), with broad applications in oncological, cardiovascular, and inflammatory diseases. Particularly in hypertension, PentixaFor has the potential to significantly improve patient management by identifying the presence of hormone-secreting adenomas through non-invasive and broadly available PET/CT imaging. Apart from PentixaFor, the clinical pipeline also encompasses PentixaTher, an Yttrium-90 or Lutetium-177 based therapeutic against non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL). Clinical studies for both compounds have already commenced in Europe, including a dose-finding study for PentixaTher and a Phase III registration study for PentixaFor in marginal zone lymphoma. Recently, the EMA granted PRIME status to PentixaFor in the indication PA. For more information, please contact: Pentixapharm Holding AG

