Ascendion announces Data to the power of AI solution to accelerate Gen AI value

New findings

from Ascendion and HFS Research reveal that 41% of early AI innovators position "high-quality data" as the top requirement for GenAI success.

IT leaders can now rely on Ascendion's DataAI

solution to unlock data readiness with GenAI.

Ascendion's AVA+ cuts the migration process in half while delivering up to 60% in cost savings due to reduced manual effort. A sporting goods giant is already cutting data costs by 50% with Ascendion's DataAI solution.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 29, 2024

Ascendion is pleased to announce DataAI (Data to the power of AI), a new enterprise digital solution that leverages AI to revolutionize data modernization and management for value.

New research

from Ascendion and HFS Research reveals that 41% of early AI innovators cite "high-quality data" as the top requirement for the "effective deployment of GenAI." Business leaders are already spending about a year on technology services, but enterprise data challenges – and cost – continue to inhibit innovation. DataAI offers a new opportunity for technology leaders to immediately solve a long-term problem with new technology.

Ascendion's AVA+ platform is an essential component of DataAI. AVA+ provides a suite of AI agents that help secure and accelerate data migration and modernization while ensuring safe and ethical AI deployment. Data engineers use the platform to create future-state data schemas, convert legacy processes, and migrate data with speed and transparency. This typically cuts the migration process in half while delivering up to 60% in cost savings due to reduced manual effort.

AVA+ is already delivering business impact by taking GenAI "the last mile" for over 50 clients seeking to reduce CIO/CTO spend, improve code quality, and lower innovation risk with a comprehensive solution for data modernization and management. This enables leaders to unlock their data's potential and accelerate digital transformation.

"DataAI helps businesses get AI-ready! Every client we serve knows they can extract more value from their data. Until now, most technology leaders simply didn't have the investment needed to get their existing data accessible to powerful new AI tools," said David Larson, Vice President, Data & Analytics, Ascendion. "Using AVA+, our engineers can turn data into actionable insights that improve customer experiences as well as business decision accuracy and velocity," he added.

Ascendion's DataAI solution leverages AI to build modern data foundations, embedding intelligence across data life cycle to rapidly and securely improve what the company calls "return on data." Clients are already seeing significant value.



Sporting giant overhauls operations: Leveraged automation and data analytics to reengineer processes for 54 million athlete records, boosting customer satisfaction by 15% and slashing costs by 50% with smarter infrastructure and automation.

Healthcare innovator redefines efficiency: Transitioned from Hadoop to GCP BigQuery, realizing a 90% cost reduction in data migration and 75% faster deployment, saving over 5,000 hours each year. Logistics leader transforms data handling: Revolutionized a $33 billion unit by eliminating manual tasks entirely, boosting data-driven decision-making by 70%, and halving operational time and costs with advanced ML forecasting and system upgrades.

Data is the backbone of AI for businesses. It fuels the algorithms, providing the rich fabric of information needed to generate insights, predictions, and creative content, ultimately driving innovation and competitive advantage.

With DataAI , Ascendion continues to deliver on its commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI-bringing it the last mile to create tangible, real-world impact across industries.

"In the data-driven battlefield of modern business, DataAI is the ultimate force multiplier. By harnessing the transformative power of AI and humans 'in the loop,' we empower businesses to unlock the full potential of data ethically and safely while dramatically improving both velocity and cost efficiency," said Prakash Balasubramanian, Executive Vice President, Engineering Solutions.

About Ascendion

Ascendion is a leading provider of AI-first software engineering services. Our applied AI, software engineering, cloud, data, experience design, and talent transformation capabilities accelerate innovation for Global 2000 clients. Ascendion is headquartered in New Jersey. In addition to our remote/hybrid workforce, we have 30 offices across the U.S., India, and Mexico. We are committed to building technology powered by Generative AI with an inclusive workforce, service to our communities, and a vibrant culture.



