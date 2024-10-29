Juicenet And Iotecha Join Forces To Accelerate EV Charging Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JuiceNet, a leading innovator in electric vehicle (EV) management and marketplace solutions, is excited to announce a new partnership with IoTecha Corp, an leader in EV charging and cloud-based Vehicle Grid Integration (VGI) solutions. JuiceNet and IoTecha are set to transform EV charging with innovative and enhanced options for residential, commercial, and fleet markets across North America.



This strategic collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to deliver high-quality Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) to the region. JuiceNet will incorporate IoTecha's advanced charging solutions, including IoTTM cloud services, to streamline device management and improve charging performance. This alliance will also enhance JuiceNet's peer-to-peer charging platform.



The partnership will focus on delivering residential, commercial, and fleet charging products, with plans to expand into high-density housing and municipal projects. Both companies will cross-promote their offerings to drive broader EV adoption.



About JuiceNet & IoTecha Corp

JuiceNet provides smart EV charging solutions for residential, commercial, and fleet markets, focusing on efficiency and environmental sustainability. Learn more at juicenet. IoTecha is a leader in EV charging technology, offering bi-directional Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) systems and IoT cloud solutions for seamless EV network management. Discover more at iotecha.

Stephen Sanchez

JuiceNet

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.