Patentplus Inventor Develops Newly Designed Building Toy Set For Children (PDK-611)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new set of blocks that would allow for hours of creative play," said an inventor, from Saint Paul,

Minn., "so I invented the Lock Blocks. My design enhances fun, and it would prevent the block creations from falling apart."

The invention provides a fun and imaginative building set for children ages 3 and older. In doing so, it offers an alternative to conventional building blocks. As a result, the blocks can be secured to one another in a virtually unlimited manner. Thus, it allows the user to build a wide range of objects and structures. The invention features an eye-catching and unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The Lock Blocks is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .

