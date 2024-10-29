عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Patentplus Inventor Develops Newly Designed Building Toy Set For Children (PDK-611)


10/29/2024 12:01:44 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new set of blocks that would allow for hours of creative play," said an inventor, from Saint Paul,
Minn., "so I invented the Lock Blocks. My design enhances fun, and it would prevent the block creations from falling apart."

Continue Reading

PatentPlus (PRNewsfoto/PatentPlus)

The invention provides a fun and imaginative building set for children ages 3 and older. In doing so, it offers an alternative to conventional building blocks. As a result, the blocks can be secured to one another in a virtually unlimited manner. Thus, it allows the user to build a wide range of objects and structures. The invention features an eye-catching and unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The Lock Blocks is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE PatentPlus

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN29102024003732001241ID1108829890


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search