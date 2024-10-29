Liveops Recognized As One Of Phoenix Business Journal's Best Places To Work

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Liveops , the leader in agile customer engagement solutions, is excited to announce its recognition as one of the Phoenix Business Journal's 2024 Best Places to Work. This prestigious honor underscores Liveops' commitment to fostering an innovative, inclusive, and supportive workplace culture that empowers its employees to thrive and succeed.

The Best Places to Work award celebrates organizations in the Phoenix metro area that excel in workplace engagement, employee satisfaction, and overall company culture. Selected from a diverse range of industries, Liveops was chosen based on employee feedback and an evaluation of its leadership, career development opportunities, and overall work environment. This recognition highlights Liveops' focus on flexibility, employee well-being, and its dedication to creating a dynamic and engaging workplace.

“We are incredibly proud to be named one of the Phoenix Business Journal's Best Places to Work,” said Greg Hanover, CEO at Liveops.“This recognition reflects our commitment to building an environment where our team members can grow, innovate, and make a meaningful impact. Our success as a company is deeply rooted in our people, and we are grateful for their passion, dedication, and hard work.”

Liveops will be celebrated alongside other top companies in the region at an awards ceremony hosted by the Phoenix Business Journal on December 12th, 2023, at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa.



About Liveops

Liveops is a leader in flexible customer service solutions, delivering customer service solutions without limits . With a global network of on-demand agents available whenever needed, Liveops helps businesses scale their customer support efficiently and effectively. Our approach consistently exceeds CSAT goals by 2-3 points across various industries. By integrating advanced AI and automation tools, Liveops ensures seamless, reliable service delivery for every customer interaction.

With over 20 years of experience supporting Fortune 500 brands, Liveops has built a reputation for proven reliability and excellence. Liveops has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Phoenix Business Journal, listed among FlexJobs' Top 10 Remote Work Companies to Watch, and earned prestigious industry accolades such as multiple Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service , their 4th ACE Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and the Innovator of the Year Award by the Arizona Technology Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority. These recognitions further solidify Liveops' commitment to delivering outstanding service and maintaining a supportive, high-performing work culture.

About Best Places to Work Award

The Best Places to Work Award, presented by the Phoenix Business Journal and CornerStone Staffing, celebrates the top companies in the Phoenix metro area that prioritize employee engagement and workplace excellence. Honorees are selected based on comprehensive employee surveys and an assessment of each company's culture, benefits, leadership, and career opportunities. This annual award recognizes businesses that foster positive, dynamic, and supportive work environments, making them stand out as employers of choice in the region. For more information, visit

