FUTURE STARS OPEN CENTER COURT FOR WTA FINALS RIYADH

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Monday, October 28) – Two future stars of Saudi women’s tennis hit the ceremonial opening shots on the center court at King Saud University Indoor Arena today ahead of this weekend’s start to the WTA Finals Riyadh.

The center court at King Saud University Indoor Arena is ready for action ahead of the tournament taking place from November 2-9. Built in five days by a team of 15, the court measures 44m x 21m and is made from special wood with four layers of acrylic paint. A total of 462 wooden boards were used to form the base. Additionally, three practice courts were completed in the same timeframe.

The court was unveiled earlier today by Saudi Tennis Federation President Arij Mutabugani and WTA Finals Riyadh Tournament Director Garbine Muguruza. Two tennis talents from the Saudi Tennis Federation, Dania Alzuhair and Tala Ashoor, took to the court for a ceremonial first practice in front of over fifty representatives from the local media, the WTA and the Ministry of Sport.

During the unveiling of the court, WTA Finals Tournament Director Garbine Muguruza said, “This gorgeous center court is just perfection. The colors and quality have made players very happy. Many are coming to test it, and so far, the work has paid off. It's been a great effort, but we're very happy with the result.”

On the impact of the WTA Finals—the first professional women’s tennis tournament in Saudi Arabia—on young girls, Muguruza stated, “The impact will encourage them to pursue this journey and sports lifestyle, which I highly recommend. It offers discipline, education, self-esteem, and confidence. Seeing their idols, like Aryna Sabalenka, here will change their lives and inspire them to pursue the sport.”

Saudi Tennis Federation President Arij Mutabagani added, “I cannot express the feeling today; it's like a dream come true. This is the result of hard work and collaboration with different entities. It's a great opportunity to inspire one million people into tennis by 2030 and put Saudi Arabia on the global tennis map.”

Regarding the impact of the event in Saudi Arabia, Mutabagani added, “With eight of the top players in the world almost within reach, this experience is indescribable. It's going to be the best of the best, the crème de la crème, the crown jewel. I'm inviting everyone to come.”

Describing her experience, Tala Ashoor, one of the rising stars of the Saudi Tennis Federation said, “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I think this is a great way for people to get into tennis”. Ashoor, who started playing at age 7 and was recently a finalist in the under-16 nationals, added, “This event is a good way for players to become more involved in tennis.”

Dania Alzuhair, a product of the Saudi Tennis Federation who will be representing Saudi Arabia in the Billie Jean Cup later this year and recent bronze medalist in the Saudi Games, said, “It's been the best experience to be the first to play before the pros. Tennis is really fun; it's fun to watch. People should come and watch the matches.”



The Hologic WTA Tour’s flagship event marks a new era of women’s tennis as the first-ever professional women’s tennis tournament to take place in Saudi Arabia. It is the first of a three-year agreement between the Saudi Tennis Federation and the WTA, serving as a key pillar in Federation’s aim to inspire one million people into tennis by 2030.





