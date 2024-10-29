AIR INDIA RECEIVES DGCA APPROVAL TO MODIFY AIRCRAFT INTERIORS IN-HOUSE

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 28 OCTOBER 2024: Air India, India’s leading global airline, has received the Design Organisation Approval (DOA) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) designated as CAR 21 approval. A significant milestone, this will enable Air India to independently make design changes in-house and implement modifications to its aircraft interiors more efficiently.



Air India is the first airline in India to attain this level of authorisation, accelerating its ability to execute restoration tasks for continuous improvement of its fleet.



The approval was handed over to Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Air India by D.C. Sharma, Director General, DGCA on 25 October 2024 in the presence of other senior officials of Air India and DGCA, the civil aviation regulator.



Air India had earlier entered a collaboration with Tata Technologies, a global engineering and product development digital services company, to enhance aircraft interiors in its fleet aligned with the CAR 21 approval for aircraft modifications. The DOA is a transformative step towards enhancing Air India’s in-house capabilities, which has been bolstered by decisions to set up its own engineering, maintenance and training facilities. This will enhance operational efficiency and make the airline more self-reliant.



Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India said, “India’s aviation sector is on a growth trajectory and Air India is playing a leading role in it. The approval reaffirms our capabilities to maintain our fleet and commitment to enhance customer experience of our aircraft interiors. The collaboration with Tata Technologies will help us meet customer expectations, aligning with our broader goals of operational excellence and self-reliance.”



Warren Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Technologies, speaking on the collaboration with Air India, said: “Our partnership with Air India represents a significant step forward in redefining air travel experiences through innovation and strategic engineering. By leveraging our global aerospace expertise, we are committed to delivering next-generation aircraft interiors that not only meet the highest standards of functionality and safety but also enhance customer satisfaction. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to engineering a better world and supporting the advancement of the Indian aviation sector.”



The partnership will streamline Air India’s operations by integrating innovative digital thread solutions and smart Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services. This will improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and ensure that Air India’s fleet remains fit to fly, further enhancing passenger safety, comfort and operational reliability.







